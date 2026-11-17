The Wild Way Yellowjackets’ Cast Is Left In The Dark About Spoilers
The final season is arriving on Showtime.
Yellowjackets is arguably one of the best Paramount+ shows, although it required fans to get a Paramount+ subscription including Showtime. I'm personally a hardcore fan who is hyped about the fourth and final season's premiere this month. Folks are hoping to have Yellowjackets' biggest mysteries solved before it ends its run, and hopefully joins the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well. We know that the series guards it secrets from the public, but it turns out that even the cast is left in the dark about spoilers.
Yellowjackets' cast is an incredible multi-generational ensemble who tell the story across two timelines. The pressure is on for the Emmy-nominated series to stick the landing, and provide answers about various long-standing mysteries. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Teen Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse was asked if she knew her character's fate ahead of time, to which she said:
Well, my mind is blown. While Yellowjackets fans are being kept away from spoilers, I had no idea how tight the security was for even the cast. They only got each new script a week in advance, so Nélisse and her costars weren't able to use the full arc of their character to inform each performance. Instead they had to take things episode by episode and play each moment with honesty without looking ahead.
Fans have lingering questions about the No Eyed Man as well as the mystery involving Crystal's dead body. While we're still in the dark for now, so was the cast. The Heated Rivalry actress went on to say:
Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Despite being the actors bringing Yellowjackets to life, they were left with episode cliffhangers in the midst of shooting Season 4. I have to wonder if Sophie Nélisse and her co-stars even know all the twists that are coming with the show's final season on the air.
Yellowjackets Season 4 will premiere on November 20th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The pressure is on for the drama series to stick the landing, but it looks like we'll get plenty of surprises in the final set of episodes.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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