Yellowjackets is arguably one of the best Paramount+ shows, although it required fans to get a Paramount+ subscription including Showtime. I'm personally a hardcore fan who is hyped about the fourth and final season's premiere this month. Folks are hoping to have Yellowjackets' biggest mysteries solved before it ends its run, and hopefully joins the ranks of TV shows that actually ended well. We know that the series guards it secrets from the public, but it turns out that even the cast is left in the dark about spoilers.

Yellowjackets' cast is an incredible multi-generational ensemble who tell the story across two timelines. The pressure is on for the Emmy-nominated series to stick the landing, and provide answers about various long-standing mysteries. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Teen Shauna actress Sophie Nélisse was asked if she knew her character's fate ahead of time, to which she said:

No, we actually don't get the scripts more than like a week in advance, which is kind of fun because on set we're all sort of plotting and trying to reflect on what we have. We were coming up with our own theories of what the finale was going to look like, but we had no idea how they were going to get rescued, how their time in the wilderness would end. I obviously knew that Shauna was going to get married because we saw that.

Well, my mind is blown. While Yellowjackets fans are being kept away from spoilers, I had no idea how tight the security was for even the cast. They only got each new script a week in advance, so Nélisse and her costars weren't able to use the full arc of their character to inform each performance. Instead they had to take things episode by episode and play each moment with honesty without looking ahead.

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Fans have lingering questions about the No Eyed Man as well as the mystery involving Crystal's dead body. While we're still in the dark for now, so was the cast. The Heated Rivalry actress went on to say:

We just kind of went day by day with it. We were just always so excited when we got a new script because, as the audience feels when they finish an episode, it always kind of leaves us on a cliffhanger. That's how, whenever we read a script, we'd all message in the group chat, being like, ‘Oh, this one is so good! I love this bit, and I love that bit.’

Celebrities: sometimes they really are just like us. Despite being the actors bringing Yellowjackets to life, they were left with episode cliffhangers in the midst of shooting Season 4. I have to wonder if Sophie Nélisse and her co-stars even know all the twists that are coming with the show's final season on the air.

Yellowjackets Season 4 will premiere on November 20th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. The pressure is on for the drama series to stick the landing, but it looks like we'll get plenty of surprises in the final set of episodes.