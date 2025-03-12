Eagles Player Who Took Shots At Taylor Swift Just Got Traded. Now, Swifties Are Celebrating: ‘Tayvoodoo Is Alive And Well’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship has been widely discussed since the two became an item in 2023. While some seem to love their romance, others have taken to trolling them a bit. That was the case with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, a Philadelphia Eagles player who took shots at Swift amid the team’s Super Bowl LIX win. In an interesting turn of events, the NFL safety has now been traded from the football organization. And, with that, Swifties are taking to social media to celebrate this sports-related development.

What Did C.J. Gardner-Johnson Say About Taylor Swift?

Over a month ago, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs went up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, which was played in New Orleans. The Eagles ultimately dominated the game and came out on top with a 40-22 victory. A day after the game, C.J. Gardner-Johnson took to Instagram (per People) to chide Kelce, opining that he should’ve stayed with his former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Later on, during Philly’s championship parade, Gardner-Johnson returned to IG to share a post, saying “Swifties can LIX my balls.”

(Image credit: ESPN)

The veteran safety isn’t the only person who’s taken shots at either the Grammy winner or the Chiefs tight end amid their relationship. Another person who did so ahead of the big game was comedian Michael Blackson, who’s also a diehard fan of the Eagles. And, during the 2024 Golden Globes, fellow comic Jo Koy experienced backlash over a Swift-centric joke he made during his much-maligned monologue.

It’s fair to say that the 27-year-old 2019 NFL Draftee didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Taylor Swift. So that seems to be the reason why so many of the songstress’ fans are taking pleasure in him being traded.

How Are Fans Responding To C.J. Gardner-Johnson Being Traded?

It was reported on Tuesday that the former Florida safety would be traded to the Houston Texans as part of a major deal. According to NBC Sports, the Eagles sent the athlete to Houston along with a 2026 sixth round pick in exchange for guard Kenyon Green and a fifth round pick. In the aftermath of the deal's announcement, a number of Taylor Swift’s fans took to X to drop their responses. You can see some of them below:

Didn’t know who CJGJ was until he showed his ass during the Super Bowl win and now he’s being traded to the Houston Texas 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 karma is Tay’s boyfriend - @eo_bells

The Eagles probably traded CJ Gardner-Johnson partly because of the Taylor Swift thing. Let’s not lie here. - @Cathom_4

Taylor Swift somehow worked her magic to get CJ Gardner-Johnson traded out of Philly after that parade shirt - @BecaDynastyFF

Tayvoodoo is alive and well - @folklorelaroi

Maybe tayvoodoo did get him. - @gerawaycar

Despite being traded away after helping Philadelphia win a Super Bowl, C.J. Gardner-Johnson seems to be fine with his circumstances. In a TikTok video (that was shared to X), Gardner-Johnson said he had a “great” phone call with management about the move. While he also admitted that he was surprised, there was “no bad blood” and he understands that his contract needed to be unloaded so that younger players could get paid.

Travis Kelce finds himself in a different kind of situation in the aftermath of his latest season. Just last week, Kelce confirmed he’ll forgo retirement and return for another season with the Chiefs, citing his love for the sport as a big reason for that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the relationship between the tight end and Taylor Swift, the two still seem to be going strong. Per sources, the couple allegedly feel it’ll be “easier” to manage their romance and spend time together in the near future due to lightened workloads. Chances are they’ll still have to contend with comments made about their relationship (as even ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has shared his take, at this point.) Nevertheless, regardless of what C.J. Gardner-Johnson or anyone has to say, it seems the two are standingly firmly together – and have Swifties’ support as well.