‘I F—king Love Playing.’ Travis Kelce Reveals The Biggest Things He Weighed Before Deciding Not To Retire From The NFL This Year
He's baaaaack.
Travis Kelce is one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of the NFL, having earned numerous accolades as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Simply put, he’s had an excellent run and, as of late, there was reason to wonder whether he’d finally hang up his cleats. Well, within the last week, 35-year-old Kelce confirmed he would forgo retirement to participate in his 13th season as a pro athlete. Now, he’s getting candid about the biggest factors he weighed while deciding whether or not to return to the gridiron for another year.
I’d imagine it’s challenging for an athlete to think decide on retirement, as there are various factors – both internal and external – to consider. Travis Kelce opened up about his decision while speaking with his brother, Jason, on their New Heights podcast. When Jason asked his sibling to share his rationale for returning to the Chiefs, Travis began by attributing the choice to his sheer love of the sport as well as another major factor related to the previous NFL season:
This past NFL season concluded with the Chiefs losing 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Philly’s football club mostly dominated the game, with Travis Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others having what some considered to be lackluster performances. Kelce went on to explain, however, that his decision not to retire came down to more than his performance from the previous season. The choice was also influenced by his genuine devotion to his organization and community:
As noted during the interview, this development comes just about a year after Jason Kelce announced his retirement. The Super Bowl winner and Eagles legend addressed his decision during an emotional press conference, which went viral (in part due to the Taylor Swift quotes that were present). What’s always been apparent to me is that both siblings do indeed love football, so it definitely tracks that that’s one of the biggest elements that’s driving Travis now. Also, let’s be real, he’s also still a very effective tight end, who can indeed play at a high level.
Jason Kelce did also make a very funny, but true, observation in that by retiring, Travis could make even more money than he is now. The three-time Super Bowl winner has indeed been establishing other enterprises aside from podcasting. He’s moving into acting, as he starred on Grotesquerie, remains linked to the action movie Loose Cannons, and also has a role in Happy Gilmore 2. He even served as an executive producer on the film My Dead Friend Zoe, and a fellow EP thinks he has a bright future in Hollywood.
While I’m not personally a Chiefs fan and was rooting against them in the big game weeks ago, I've enjoyed watching Travis Kelce play over the years. I’m sincerely happy he’s made a decision that he’s comfortable with and hope that the upcoming season is fruitful for him. (OK, maybe not Super Bowl-level fruitful, as KC has won its fair share of titles, at this point.)
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
