Ellen DeGeneres Remembered Last Dance With Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, As Celebrities Gathered For A Celebration Of His Life

Stephen “tWitch” Boss is still in the hearts and minds of so many, two months after the 40-year-old dancer died by suicide . The dance community and a plethora of other famous faces have rallied around his wife , fellow dancer Allison Holker, and her three children amidst their devastating loss, including Ellen DeGeneres. The two grew close on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with tWitch serving as her longtime DJ, and as hundreds gathered for a public celebration of Boss’ life, the comedian shared an emotional video of their last dance.

More than 500 of Stephen Boss’ friends and family gathered in Los Angeles on February 11 to memorialize the dancer, per US Weekly , including several people from So You Think You Can Dance and Dancing with the Stars, and the entire cast and crew of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. On the same day, DeGeneres took to Instagram with a video of her and tWitch on the final day of her talk show, where she tearfully asked the DJ to “one last time, dance with me”:

The montage showed plenty of tears and plenty of dance moves from both tWitch and Ellen DeGeneres, as she said they were able to change people’s lives through her show. The video ended on a beautiful still shot of the two of them hugging, and her caption said that while she normally posted new videos on the weekend, “today I was only thinking about my friend tWitch.”

She was not alone in that, as People reports the celebration of Stephen Boss’ life was attended by celebrities including Debbie Allen, Loni Love, Wayne Brady, Wade Robson and Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed songs, while there were also dance tributes from Slavik Pustovoytov, Bdash and Ceasare “Tighteyex'' Willis. Allison Holker and her 14-year-old daughter Weslie also spoke at the memorial, with Holker’s message including this remembrance of her husband:

He was the light. He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated.

It was also revealed that Allison Holker and her family had started the Move with Kindness Foundation — which aims to help “individuals facing adversity by serving as a source of support and inspiration” — in Stephen Boss’ memory. Guests at the celebration of life were reportedly given wristbands and invited to make a donation.

Ellen DeGeneres has paid tribute to tWitch several times since his December 13 death. Upon news of his passing, she was one of several celebrities to open up about their shock at the heartbreaking news. In the days that followed she encouraged her followers to “laugh,” “hug each other” and “play games,” because that was what tWitch would want. She also planted a tree in his memory at the Ellen Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Check out the video below for more special moments from their friendship, as the comedian surprised tWitch with a tribute in the final days of her talk show:

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel room near his house December 14. The dancer left behind a note that reportedly referenced past “struggles.”

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of self-harm, please, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.