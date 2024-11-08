Erin Krakow Just Shouted Out Her Brand New Christmas Movie With A Ridiculous Pun, But Seriously It Looks Great

Erin Krakow may be busy with When Calls the Heart, as per usual, but she is still able to find the time to star in other Hallmark projects every once in a while. Her newest gig on the network will see her reuniting with former WCTH co-star Daniel Lissing in the upcoming Hallmark flick Santa Tell Me. So, she’s getting ready for it with a ridiculous pun. However, the project itself actually looks great.

Krakow and Lissing once played husband and wife on the long-running Hallmark romance drama until the actor's Jack Thornton was killed off. The two are now back together again for Santa Tell Me, and it's premiering this Saturday. Krakow promoted the film on her Instagram with some fun photos of her and her co-star too, using what might be the worst yet best pun ever:

A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) A photo posted by on

Aside from the ridiculous pun, Santa Tell Me seems like it’s going to be a great movie, and not just because the actors behind Elizabeth and Jack are reunited once again. In the film, Krakow will play successful interior designer Olivia, who finds an old letter from Santa promising she’ll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve and he'll be named Nick. She winds up finding three guys with that very name, and as she navigates the romances, she’s also drawn to charming co-worker Chris.

From the looks of the teaser, it will be just the film to put anyone in the holiday spirit:

Now, the hiccup here is Lissing isn't playing one of the Nicks. He's playing Olivia's longtime co-worker Chris. So, while there is always a possibility that Olivia will pick one of the Nicks, there’s an even stronger possibility that Chris will wind up being the one, even if Saint Nick himself said otherwise.

It’s been six years since Lissing left When Calls the Heart, so however this film goes, just seeing him with Krakow again will be wonderful.

It is also always refreshing to see Krakow in a Hallmark project that isn’t When Calls the Heart. Obviously, that show will always be priority and there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for the series, which is completely lovely. However, watching her in different roles is nice, especially when it gives her the chance to reunite with some fan-favorite Hallmark actors. I know it's hard for Krakow to take on other projects while working on the show, which is why she isn’t able to do it more often, but the wait is always worth it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It may still be early, but Hallmark’s Christmas lineup is already heating up, and Santa Tell Me will be one movie fans won’t want to miss out on, especially with Krakow and Lissing reuniting. The film premieres on Saturday, November 9 only on Hallmark Channel and is one of many Christmas movies premiering on the 2024 schedule.