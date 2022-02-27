Euphoria Star Shares One Fan Theory That Seems Like It Could Be Legit

HBO’s controversial teen drama Euphoria is getting ready to drop its intense Season 2 finale, where hopefully some (if not all) questions will be answered. One mystery that fans have been wondering about for a while now is who will be revealed as the unidentified third son in the Jacobs family, and star Dominic Fike is sharing one fan theory that even he thinks sounds like it might be legit.

Introduced in the Season 2 premiere, Dominic Fike plays Elliot, a new friend of Rue’s who also enjoys living the high life, as it were. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fike got into some of the many fan theories that have been shared regarding Euphoria's characters, including one that has been going viral recently suggesting that Elliot is actually Nate Jacobs’ mysterious brother. Here's how Fike put it:

I’m not even gonna lie — I saw this one online. And I looked at it for a while, and there were so many things connecting, and so many people were talking about it all through these Reddit threads. And at the end of it, I was like, ‘Am I Nate’s brother?' [Laughs.] I almost called him up and asked him.

The theory isn’t completely far-fetched, considering we know nothing about Nate’s other brother, though it just makes me wonder even more who and where that unknown sibling is, and whether it's something we're ever going to learn about. Fans are aware of Nate’s older brother Aaron, who is still very much in the picture, as he was around to see their father’s awkward speech. But when those family photos came up, viewers were reminded that Nate and Aaron have a younger brother.

It's unclear just what happened to this brother, and it would be quite a revelation, not to mention a big way to end Season 2, if it's uncovered that a main character like Elliot is that missing brother. There have been plenty of fan theories surrounding Euphoria, with Nate’s brother just one of many, so hopefully it’ll just be a matter of time before we finally find out. You can check out the interview clip below!

As implied above, that’s not the only theory fans have been clinging to lately. Eagle-eyed fans were convinced after the penultimate episode that Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland was in the audience of Lexi’s play in last week’s episode. Though unfortunately, it was due to a viral pic that was almost definitely photoshopped. However, Holland has expressed interest in appearing on the series, with Zendaya open to the cameo as well, so maybe that surprise is still coming.

While Euphoria did get renewed for a third season , it reportedly won’t air until 2024, though nothing has been fully confirmed by HBO. Though if true, it means that if we don’t find out who Nate’s brother is in the Season 2 finale, fans may have to wait more than a full year to possibly learn more in Season 3. Or, even if we do find out more in the Season 2 finale, it’ll probably be a while until we hear the full story.