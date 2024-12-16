Even Nicole Kidman Is Out Here Asking Zendaya To ‘Spill The Tea’ On Euphoria Season 3

Euphoria Season 3 finally set a date for filming in 2024, but there's still a lot of mystery surrounding where the popular HBO series might show up on the 2025 TV schedule, assuming that's the plan. Everyone wants details, including one of the most celebrated actresses on the planet, Nicole Kidman. In a recent interview, the A-Lister begged Zendaya to "spill the tea" on the new season, and I love how she put the former Disney star on the spot.

Both actresses, who each have shows fans can watch with Max subscriptions, took part in Variety's "Actors On Actors" interview series, and conversed about their careers and other endeavors. Nicole Kidman swung for the fences in trying to get the scoop on what's happening with Euphoria Season 3, and this clip shared on Instagram shows just how successful she was at securing an answer.

Zendaya didn't get to be one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood without an exceptional level of media training. As someone trusted with the secrets of Marvel movies that her significant other Tom Holland is known for blabbing about, not even Nicole Kidman could pry out any secrets surrounding Euphoria's third season, nor the reasons behind the delays that have prevented new episodes from filming.

Instead, the Challengers star pivoted to talking about her earlier roles, prompting Nicole Kidman to mention that her daughters were big fans of her work. Before anyone can try to backtrack, Zendaya gives a shoutout to Kidman's kids, and they move on with her successfully evading any talk of Euphoria.

In Zendaya's defense, there's probably not a lot to tell Nicole Kidman about Euphoria Season 3. Filming isn't set to begin until January 2025, and while she might've seen some scripts or have an idea what the upcoming episodes are about, she's likely not allowed to share any details about anything. That's especially true this early in production, where it's possible some aspects of the season could change before they wrap.

In truth, it feels like a small miracle. Euphoria is happening, considering that so many stars involved in the series have had big jumps in their careers. Any Hollywood producer these days would kill to have a movie with Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer on their call sheet, and it seems HBO was willing to wait to get them back in the mix. I am bummed Gia Bennett is out of the series, which does lead to more questions I have about this upcoming season that likely won't be answered anytime soon.

As mentioned, Euphoria is set to begin filming in January and will premiere on HBO at some point, though I think it'd be late in the new year at the very least before we see footage from it. Hopefully, Nicole Kidman will be patient enough until then because she seems as eager as other fans to see the new season.