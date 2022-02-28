Everywhere You Look, John Mayer Is Continuing To Pay Tribute To Best Bud Bob Saget

So many of us were deeply saddened to learn about Bob Saget’s passing in January but, of course, none were more affected by the news than his family and friends. Many of his Full House co-stars have subsequently honored him as have friends like Adam Sandler and Pete Davidso n. Singer/songwriter John Mayer was also very close to Saget and, honestly, everywhere you look, it seems he’s paying his respects to his late bud. Now, the musician is opening about the latest way he’s planning to commemorate his friend’s legacy.

For years now, John Mayer has produced hit songs, which have earned him an array of accolades, including seven Grammys. Tunes like “Say” and "Waiting on the World to Change" are evidence of his sheer ability to channel his feelings into smooth tracks. So it probably won’t surprise you to learn that he’s currently working on a song that will memorialize Bob Saget. While speaking with Andy Cohen on his Sirius XM show, Mayer opened up about how he’s going about working on it:

I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts That I have about Bob. I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it in the car, if I’m driving. I just know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much like this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it. And sit down and play it on the piano and just sing it.

It seems the musical talent is putting a specific timetable on this song’s release. Referring to the track as his “security blanket,” he believes it’ll “someday be finished on its own” just through his thinking about it. Given the significance of the tune, it’s understandable that he would want to allow his emotions to naturally allow him to finish it up. In the same interview, he reflected on what he was feeling immediately after his friend’s death:

I loved that guy so much. That one was just no question. There are some times [when we lose someone and we ask ourselves, 'What's my appropriate level of being upset? Where do I stand here in my level of upset?' … That one was right over me. That was someone that everyone knew, that in real time was like, this is one of my favorite people in the galaxy, and I'm proud of this relationship.

Bob Saget died at the age of 65 on January 9th in the midst of a comedy tour. The actor’s body was found in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. Authorities ruled out foul play, and his cause of death was later determined to be head trauma . Shortly after his passing, John Mayer, along with Saget’s other longtime friend Jeff Ross, traveled to Florida to pick up their late friend’s car. During the ride home, Mayer took to Instagram live, where he and Ross shared their memories of the Danny Tanner actor.

The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" singer was also one of the attendees at a “punk rock shiva” held in the Dirty Work director’s honor. Other notable names like Jodie Sweetin (who shared sweet thoughts on her TV dad ), Marc Macron and Seth Green were also present. According to Jeff Ross, the group “laughed and cried for hours.” They also encouraged attendees to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, on which the late star was a board member.

The foundation is also working in tandem with John Mayer and Bob Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo for another project. Mayer designed a shirt that’s being sold to raise money for the organization. In a social media post, Rizzo expressed her thanks to the singer for getting the plans in order.

So yeah, everywhere you look, it feels John Mayer is working to keep Bob Saget’s memory alive and is succeeding in that mission. It’ll be interesting to hear that song he’s working on, and many will surely wait as long as it takes for him to finish it.