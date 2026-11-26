How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 online

Whether you’re up early doing food prep or just hanging out in your pyjamas, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a classic way to start the big day, beaming into homes all across the US.

With plenty of new balloons and floats on offer, read on to find out how to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 online from anywhere.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 online in the US

As always, US viewers can watch the 2026 edition of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC, airing on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) at 8:30am in all time zones. For the late risers, an encore of the Parade will air on NBC at 2pm ET/PT.

If NBC is part of your cable package, you're all set, but cord-cutters can still tune in via a live TV streaming service such Fubo (5-day free trial) and Sling TV.

The event will also stream on Peacock.

Peacock Premium subscriptions start from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $19.99 a month.

Also look out for the Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC on Wednesday, November 25 at 8 pm ET/PT and new documentary, America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, streaming now on Peacock.

American abroad? US viewers away from home looking to enjoy the festivities can purchase a VPN to access Peacock no matter where you are.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as if you were at home with a VPN



Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Currently, thanks to a Black Friday deal, you get 78% off + 3 Months Free!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026, head to Peacock

Can I watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 in the UK, Australia or Canada?

With Thanksgiving being an exclusively US holiday, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade doesn't air outside of the States.

US viewer abroad over Thanksgiving? A VPN will let you access your usual Peacock stream no matter where you are.

What you need to know about Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 preview

It’s not just any old Parade this year either, as the iconic event celebrates its 100th edition. Don;t however, confuse that with it’s 100th anniversary, that was back in 2024, but with no festivities taking place during the WWII years, we finally hit triple figures in earnest in 2026.

And we’ll be celebrating in style, with Macy’s delivering a host of All Stars floats, bringing back beloved characters from the past, including Bugs Bunny, Bullwinkle J. Moose, Curious George, Adventure Time’s Finn & Jake, Jimmy Neutron, Popeye & Olive Oyl & Swee'Pea, Pink Panther, Scooby-Doo, Sonic the Hedgehog and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Other new floats to look out for are DoorDash’s Dashing all the Way, GEICO’s Road Trip to Parade and a special Hogwarts Holiday float from HBO to promote their new Harry Potter series. There’s plenty of new balloons too, such as Bluey, Buckarro Bob the Minion, Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Hello Kitty and more.

As for the live performances, an All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration featuring cast members from The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked will open the show, while the likes of Megan Moroney, Teddy Swims, Natasha Bedingfield, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Mckenna Grace, Icona Pop, Wyclef Jean, Queen Latifah, Leslie Odom Jr., Keke Palmer, Anthony Ramos, Smash Mouth, Jack McBrayer, Janet McTeer and Melissa Joan Hart will also appear throughout. Megan Hilty, meanwhile, will lead a special tribute to Dolly Parton.

With Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker anchoring proceedings, it’s sure to be a festive feast of entertainment.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 sneak peek

You can take a sneak peek at the new additions for the 2026 edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade courtesy of ABC.

When is Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 airing? Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 airs at 8:30am ET/PT on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26), with an encore presentation at 2pm.

What balloons are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026?

Bluey (BBC Studios & Ludo Studio) NEW for 2026

Buckaroo Bob the Minion (Illumination) NEW for 2026

Buzz Lightyear (Pixar Animation Studios)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (Abrams Books)

Gabby and Pandy Paws (Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation)

Goku (Toei Animation, Inc.)

Hello Kitty (Sanrio, INC.) NEW for 2026

Joe Cool & Woodstock (Peanuts Worldwide) NEW for 2026

Mario (Nintendo)

Marshall from PAW Patrol (Nickelodeon)

Noorah (The Lumistella Company)

PAC-MAN (Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.)

Petula Pig (Macy's)

Pikachu & Eevee (The Pokémon Company International)

Pillsbury Doughboy (Pillsbury)

Shrek's Onion Carriage (Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation)

Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey (Disney) NEW for 2026

Spider-Man (Marvel)

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary (Nickelodeon)

B. (Tim Burton)

Billie Brightpaw (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Derpy Tiger (Netflix & Sony Pictures Animation's KPop Demon Hunters)

DORA (Nickelodeon)

Earl the Squirrel (Universal Orlando Resort) NEW for 2026

Felix the Cat (Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation)

Figure with Heart (The Keith Haring Foundation)

Goldbear (HARIBO)

Love Flies Up to the Sky (Yayoi Kusama)

Rabbit (Jeff Koons)

Smokey Bear (U.S.D.A. Forest Service)

Underdog (Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation) NEW for 2026

Acorn (Macy's)

Blue Hippopotamus (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Blue Macy's Stars (Macy's)

Blueprint Macy's Stars (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Gold Macy's Stars (Macy's)

Green Macy's Stars (Macy's)

Ice Crystals (Macy's)

Poinsettia Ornaments (Macy's)

Pumpkins (Macy's)

Rainbow and Greybow Trouts (Macy's)

Red "Believe" Stars (Macy's)

Red Macy's Stars (Macy's)

Rex the Happy Dragon (Macy's)

Silver Macy's Star (Macy's)

Yellow Macy's Stars (Macy's)

Which marching bands are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026?

Concord Community High School Marching Minutemen (Elkhart, IN)

Dobyns-Bennett High School Band (Kingsport, TN)

James F. Byrnes High School Rebel Regiment (Duncan, SC)

Macy's Great American Marching Band (Nationwide)

Na Koa Ali'i Hawaii All-State Marching Band (Hawaii)

NYPD Marching Band (New York, NY)

Pearland High School's Pride of Pearland (Pearland, TX)

The Pride of Connecticut Marching Band (Storrs, CT)

The University of Alabama Million Dollar Band (Tuscaloosa, AL)

University of Illinois Marching Illini (Champaign, IL)

Who is hosting Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026? The event is being hosted by The Today Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Al Roker. Roker explains: "One of the greatest parts about doing this Parade is when people come up and say, 'I grew up watching you on Thanksgiving morning as my mom or dad got Thanksgiving dinner together. You’re part of my holiday.' That’s special, you know? You can’t put a price on that"

Who are the guest stars of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026?

Andy Canning and Service Dog Arkum

Anthony Ramos

Baha Men

Blues Traveler

Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse and Friends

DEVO

EJAE

Feid

Geoffrey the Giraffe

Icona Pop

Il Volo

Indigo Girls

Jamie Miller

Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

JoJo

Leslie Odom Jr. and The Cast of Sesame Street

Keke Palmer

Mckenna Grace

Megan Hilty

Megan Maroney

Natalie Merchant

Natasha Bedingfield

Queen Latifah

RIIZE

Ryan Peter Murphy

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus

Smash Mouth

Teddy Swims

Wyclef Jean

What floats are in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026?

1-2-3 Sesame Street (Sesame Workshop)

Big Turkey Spectacular (Jennie-O)

Birds of a Feather Stream Together (Peacock)

Brick-tastic Winter Mountain (The LEGO Group)

Candy Cosmos (HARIBO)

Colossal Wave of Wonder (Kalahari Resorts and Conventions)

Dashing All the Way (DoorDash) NEW for 2026

Deck the Halls (Balsam Hill)

DORA's Fantastical Rainforest (Nickelodeon)

Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party (Toys"R"Us)

Friends-giving in POPCITY (POP MART)

Heartwarming Holiday Countdown (Hallmark Channel)

Hogwarts Holiday (HBO) NEW for 2026

Macy's Parade All-Stars (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Macy's Winter Wonderland in Central Park (Macy's)

Magic Meets the Seas (Disney Cruise Line)

Master Chocolatier Ballroom (Lindt)

MR. PEANUT Power Plant (PLANTERS Brand) NEW for 2026

Pasta Knight (Rao's Homemade)

PINelope (GoBowling!)

Road Trip to Parade! (GEICO) NEW for 2026

Salute to Service Dogs (Purina Dog Chow) NEW for 2026

Santa's Sleigh (Macy's)

The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator (Serta)

The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder (Holland America Line)

Tom Jr. (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Tom Turkey (Macy's)

Tony Sarg's Amazing Marionettes (Macy's) NEW for 2026

Wondrous World of Wildlife (Bronx Zoo)

Who are the pre-parade acts at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026?

The Radio City Rockettes

All-Star Broadway Thanksgiving Day Celebration featuring the casts of The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Aladdin, Hamilton, The Lost Boys, Rent, The Rocky Horror Show, Schmigadoon! and Wicked.

Is there a Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026 pre-show? Countdown to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, a one hour preview special, will air ahead of the Parade on Wednesday, November 25 at 8 pm on NBC and Peacock, hosted by comedian Jack McBrayer. You can also catch America’s Parade: 100 Years of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Peacock right now, with NBC teasing: "The documentary takes fans behind-the-scenes of Macy’s landmark 100th Parade and revisits iconic moments from the past. You'll see rare footage from the Parade's early days and also peek inside Macy’s Studios, where every balloon and float is crafted by hand. The hour-long documentary features interviews with Parade co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, previous performers Billy Porter and Andrew Rannells, artisans from Macy’s Studios, and Parade superfans."