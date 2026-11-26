Given that the core premise of Friends centered on the friendships between Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey, it makes sense that many of the iconic sitcom's biggest moments would feature all six characters together. However, there was one huge event that didn't include David Schwimmer's character, and there's a specific reason why. While Ross's absence from this particular scene was unfortunate, it did lead to a clever joke and a nod to something the character had become notorious for.

The end of Season 6 of Friends was a big one. Chandler had done too good a job throwing Monica off the scent of his planned proposal – so much so that it seemed like she was actually considering Richard's proposal of marriage and a family – and was frantic to correct the situation. The big twist came when he came rushing back to the apartment, being made to believe he was too late, only to find Monica waiting for him with a proposal of her own.

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Monica and Chandler's romantic engagement scene is topped off by Joey, Phoebe and Rachel coming in to celebrate with them. The only person absent was Ross. No, David Schwimmer and Friends weren't "on a break," he was just busy overseas when the engagement scene was filmed.

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As Friends co-creator David Crane pointed out on the DVD commentary, all of David Schwimmer's scenes for the two-part Season 6 finale had to be filmed in the first week because the actor was in England filming Band of Brothers for HBO. Crane spoke about having to film the scene without Schwimmer, saying:

It was frustrating not having him because you feel as though there's a major event on the show, Monica and Chandler are engaged, and all the friends run in, but not quite all the friends. The moment still works, and it's still moving, but it would have been nice to have him for that, but we were not prepared to film that scene the previous week.

While all of the drama between Monica and Chandler was going on throughout "The One with the Proposal," Ross was busy breaking up with college student Elizabeth (a cliffhanger involving her revealing she's pregnant was discussed for the season finale, but ultimately scrapped). From what it sounds like, that was all filmed during the first week of production for these final episodes. The grand finale involving Chandler and Monica wasn't filmed until later.

(Image credit: NBC)

As you'll recall, as the gang is celebrating with a group hug, Phoebe points out that "Ross isn't here!" to which Rachel responds, "Oh, hell, he's done this three times. He knows what it's about!" It's a funny way to acknowledge and then dismiss Ross's absence from his sister and best friend's engagement, while also firing a shot at Ross's "three-divorce guy" reputation. As Crane put it, that was the silver lining to the situation, after debating whether or not to point out the lack of Ross in the scene:

There was a lot of debate. Do you need to acknowledge the fact that Ross isn't here? Or do you just let it go? And it actually gave us a really good joke.

I'll admit, the absence of a main character due to the actor being involved in another project might bother me under other circumstances, but it's hard to complain here. Band of Brothers is its own kind of epic, after all. Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' HBO miniseries – based on Stephen Ambrose's non-fiction book about a parachute infantry company serving in World War II – won several Emmys and has been widely remembered and appreciated in the decades since its release. What's more, Schwimmer's portrayal of Captain Herbert Sobel is easily one of his most memorable roles outside of the hit sitcom.

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(Image credit: NBC)

The writers made the best of the situation by working in the joke about marriage proposals being old hat for Ross.

Ultimately, Ross did get in on the celebrations for Monica and Chandler, but it doesn't happen until the start of the following season. Ross learns about his sister and Chandler's engagement early in the Season 7 premiere, when he shows up at the apartment with a bottle of champagne and a candy bar that they requested him to bring.

You can watch Friends and Band of Brothers with an HBO Max subscription.