Extra Responded After Billy Bush's Sexual Joke About Kendall Jenner Leaked

Hot mics have been known to get people in trouble, when comments or conversations that weren’t intended for public consumption get recorded and released, and nobody knows that more than Billy Bush. The Extra host formerly found himself embroiled in a hot mic controversy ahead of the 2016 presidential election over a now-infamous quote from Donald Trump, and now a representative from Extra has responded after another leaked clip surfaced, in which Bush made a sexual joke about one of Kendall Jenner’s Halloween costumes .

What Did Billy Bush Say About Kendall Jenner?

Kim Kardashian ’s little sister showed off a few fun looks last October, including one that poked fun at her “Cucumbergate” moment from The Kardashians . But it was her risqué take on a beloved Disney character that caught many people’s attention. Kendall Jenner dressed up as Toy Story’s Jessie, showing a bit more skin than the animated cowgirl does in the movies. The Daily Beast released footage of Billy Bush discussing the costume with producers for the October 31 episode of Extra, where the host can be heard saying:

Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies.

That’s not the joke that aired on the broadcast, however, as Billy Bush quipped, "It's going to be hard to see Toy Story the same way ever again. Kendall saddled up as the redheaded cowgirl Jessie, complete with a crop top, chaps and denim shorts."

Extra Releases Statement About Billy Bush’s Sexual Joke

Extra’s parent company was quick to respond to the unauthorized leak of audio, as a representative from Telepictures — the division of Warner Bros. Television that produces the entertainment news show — told Variety :

As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.

Apparently it’s standard operating procedure for the host to try out different jokes before Billy Bush and the producers decide the best direction to go for broadcast, and his comment about Kendall Jenner was one that seems to have been deemed “too edgy” to make it to air.

How Billy Bush Was Involved In Past Leaked Audio Controversy

This unfortunately wasn’t the first time Billy Bush has found himself in hot water over leaked audio. Before the 2016 presidential election, a tape surfaced from an interview he’d done for Access Hollywood in 2005 with Donald Trump. The would-be president was heard telling Bush:

I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

Billy Bush then said, “Whatever you want.” At the time, Bush was an anchor at NBC’s Today, but the exchange led to his suspension , and he was ultimately fired from the program .

Neither Kendall Jenner nor Billy Bush has yet commented on the leaked audio regarding the Halloween costume.