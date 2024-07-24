Family Feud Boosted Steve Harvey's Ego With Question About TV Host Romantic Fantasies, But I'm Gobsmacked By Some Of The Other Answers

Family Feud is undoubtedly among the best game shows of all time , but in its current era, I’m tuning in to see Steve Harvey and his hilarious interactions with the contestants as much as I am for the game itself. The most recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud pitted Robin Thicke against Anthony Anderson to win money for charity, and Harvey was certainly set up for an ego boost when one question asked about TV hosts people had romantic fantasies about. His reaction was, of course, A+, but we have got to talk about some of the other answers.

It does seem like a no-brainer that when Steve Harvey asked: “Admit it — What TV host, past or present, have you had romantic fantasies about?,” someone would name the Family Feud host, and Team Robin member Ava did not disappoint. Neither did Harvey’s immediate response to the answer, as they had this exchange:

Steve Harvey: Watch yourself right there. Watch yourself. How old are you, Ava?

Ava: I’m sorry! 24.

Steve Harvey: Oh God no. Please don’t be up there.



However, Steve Harvey was actually the No. 1 answer, and I’ve got to say — in my humble opinion — he didn’t have much competition. Robin Thicke’s friends and family went on to strike out immediately with guesses of Pat Sajak, Alan Thicke and Nick Cannon.

Robin Thicke naming his colleague from The Masked Singer I get, because with the number of Cannon children running around, there are apparently a lot of people having romantic fantasies about him. I even love how they honored Robin’s father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in 2016 . Pat Sajak? Sure, he’s not a bad-looking fellow by any means, but I’ve personally never gotten all hot and bothered when he suggests players “give the wheel a spin.”

Anthony Anderson’s team was able to bring home the steal by guessing the No. 2 answer — Jimmy Fallon. Really? Is Jimmy Fallon the best we can do there? I love Fever Pitch probably more than most, but I never considered the talk show host to be on the level of romantic fantasy. No shade, though, to each his own. The rest of the list included some of the best game show hosts of days gone by — Alex Trebek (that sexy, mustachioed silver fox), Bob Barker and Regis Philbin. You can check out the full clip below:

Ladies, what TV host have you had romantic fantasies about?? - YouTube Watch On

I'm going to have to assume the 100 people surveyed were just trying to think of any male TV host they could think of, rather than tapping into their actual fantasies.

That wasn’t the first time a Family Feud question set Steve Harvey up to be flattered. In a 2023 celebrity episode, he asked the contestants which female celebrities they’d set him up with if he weren’t married. Let’s just say his reactions to the Beyoncé and Oprah responses are worth checking out for yourself.

