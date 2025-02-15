Fans Can't Get Enough Of Sabrina Carpenter Hiding Behind Her Corseted Magazine Cover To Avoid Paparazzi: 'She So Good At Being Famous

When Sabrina Carpenter started changing the lyrics to “Nonsense” on tour, she proved she’s got an elite sense of humor and a love for clever innuendos . When she hits the red carpet in a stunning gown , full red lips, and dolled-up Hollywood starlet hair, she makes jaws drop. When the “Espresso” singer put her hot actor (now ex) boyfriend in handcuffs for her “Please, Please, Please” music video, she let everyone know who’s boss. But in case there was still any doubt that she’s iconic, Sabrina Carpenter recently did a stunning corseted Vogue cover shoot, and fans love the cleverly candid way she promoted it.

Being famous has its hardships, mainly all the public attention and scrutiny. For well-known celebrities like the “Taste” singer, the paparazzi are waiting at every door you exit. Of course, it’s all about how you decide to handle it, and the pop princess took full advantage of the cameras to flash her new Vogue cover to hide her face. Deuxmoi caught the moment in a picture posted to their Instagram , and fans were eating it up in the comments:

@nkosazanaheshu on Instagram summed up the sentiments perfectly, saying:

Not everyone has the ability to keep it classy in front of the cameras, but the “Slim Pickins” singer certainly does. There’s a saying on the internet these days: “We made the right person famous.” In the case of Sabrina Carpenter, this is completely true.

Her album Short ‘n Sweet debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts this summer in part thanks to her catchy, witty lyrics. She’s not afraid to own her sexuality in her songs and attire, and does so in a refreshingly genuine way. Her Old Hollywood aesthetic , affectionately named “brinacore” is stunningly bold , but somehow feels 100% authentic, and not a strategy cooked up in a marketing scheme to sell records.

The Emails I Can’t Send pop star is the it girl of the current day, although she can’t seem to escape the it girls of the past. Her singing has been compared to Christina Aguilera , her style mimics that of Marilyn Monroe, and her public appearances are reminiscent of Madonna’s. It’s said that imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, although I see it more as paying homage to the women who walked, so the “Nonsense” songstress could run.

There’s one thing the former Girl Meets World actress shares with those three iconic women: she seemingly does not care what anyone thinks about her. All these women were criticized by the public, the press, and the industry for career moves they made, but now, years later, things like Madonna’s 1984 VMA performance and Marilyn Monroe’s subway grate photo shoot are considered staple pop culture moments in history. This Vogue magazine pap walk needs to be added to the list.

As the comments on Instagram suggest, it’s giving a lot of ‘90s/2000s nostalgic energy. @nyxcosmetics hit the nail on the head when they channeled their inner Gossip Girl narration, and therefore it has to be my favorite comment on the post:

