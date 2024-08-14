Sabrina Carpenter Shares Another Unique Take On The Chain Mail Trend, And She’s A Golden Girl In This Sparkling Gown

Sabrina Carpenter has been one to out do herself lately. After the singer previously played on some of the biggest stages in the world with Taylor Swift, even by coming up for one of the Eras Tour secret songs , Carpenter is about to put out her biggest record yet. She has already topped herself on the music charts with the album’s first two singles, so who knows how she’ll dominate once Short n’ Sweet is out in the world. In the meantime, Carpenter just slayed in another take on the chainmail trend.

As of late, a whole bunch of big names are wearing chainmail when they go glam. Emily Ratajkowski for example wore a sheer chainmail dress to give major ‘70s vibes while Chrissy Teigen went for the trend in the form of a two-piece . Here’s Sabrina Carpenter’s latest jaw-dropping fit:

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

While promoting her partnership with Samsung, Sabrina Carpenter showed off her red carpet look for Variety’s 2024 Power of Young Hollywood Party, which took place on Thursday. (You can check out more pics of the dress on her Instagram post). It’s a sparkly gold and silver number that is not technically chainmail, but absolutely emulates the popular material that more and more fashionistas are grabbing for viral moments.

While some might think of Florence Pugh’s uncomfy chainmail Dune ensemble when they think of the fashion trend, Sabrina Carpenter has shown over the years how versatile the chainmail trend can be. For example, the singer also wore a very different chainmail dress when she performed at Wembley Stadium in London back in June. You can check out the diamond print chainmail she wore below:

Sabrina Carpenter - Full Set (Live at Capital's Summertime Ball 2024) | Capital - YouTube Watch On

Per W Magazine , this chainmail dress was the same dress supermodel Claudia Schiffer wore months earlier while at Milan Fashion Week. Except with Carpenter’s dress, it was shortened for her. What also sticks out about this chainmail fit is how it also includes floral patterns on the front of it to compliment the rest of the dress.

Elsewhere, Sabrina Carpenter also reached for the chainmail – in more a traditional sense – back in 2022 when she went to Paris Couture Week (via Instagram).

While speaking to Hypebae at the time of the trip, Sabrina Carpenter shared it was a Paco Rabanne dress with fringe detailing on the hem. The singer is definitely making chainmail a trademark of her style lately, by fusing it into her pop star style. Oh, and she had another metallic moment in her “Please, Please, Please” music video .

