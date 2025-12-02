The Avatar: Fire And Ash Premiere Had Some Heavy Hitters, But Eagle-Eyed Fans Are All Talking About Miley Cyrus' Possible Engagement Reveal

Last night was a big night for Hollywood with the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. The news movie includes a song by Miley Cyrus over the closing credits, and so the singer was in attendance at the big event, alongside her boyfriend Maxx Morando. However, fans aren’t so concerned with her voice right now as they are with her finger.

In a photo that was snapped on the red carpet at the Fire and Ash premiere, Miley Cyrus is wearing a new ring on her left ring finger. This has, of course, led to speculation that the pair are now engaged. Check it out.

(Image credit: Getty Images - (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

In addition to the shot from the premiere, images are now floating around social media, reportedly from the protected Instagram account of Maxx’s father Dan Morando, which also highlights the ring and in which he specially congratulates the couple, including ring and celebration emojis.

While some outlets are claiming the engagement is “official,” no official announcement has been made, even though the evidence is stacking up. Fans on social media are certainly very curious about just what is going on. Comments include…

Miley Cyrus ENGAGED?This feels like a plot twist but in a GOOD way - @sayali_moonlove

One ring pic and the whole timeline start acting like detective Pikachu - @dexrk

Whether it’s an engagement or just Miley trolling the internet again, she wins either way. She stays controlling the narrative. - @Ayse_Crypt

Do you think the ring is a real engagement clue or just a coincidence? - @Hasan_Heroo

Wait, what?! Miley's got a ring, and Maxx's dad's in the know? If this is real, I'm here for it. - @SheIsAnjola

While fans may not know entirely quite what’s going on, most everybody who is a fan of Miley seems to be thrilled at her apparent engagement. Still, some are less than certain that things are quite that cut and dried and will be reserving judgment until somebody says something official. Miley Cyrus was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The couple married in 2018 but divorced in 2020.

We seem to be getting a rash of engagements and marriages among celebrities from a certain generation. Fellow "Disney Kid" Selena Gomez recently got married, and of course, Taylor Swift's engagement recently broke the internet.

Cyrus and Morando, a professional drummer with the rock band Liily, have been romantically linked since at least 2021, and while the pair hasn’t necessarily made a point to hide their relationship, neither have they made their status particularly public. This engagement, if that’s indeed what it is, is largely par for the course in that regard. Cyrus has spoken about her relationships when asked, and even made them the subject of her music. It’s unlikely there will be any sort of public statement, at least until the next time one of them gets interviewed and they have to have an answer to the question.