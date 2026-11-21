As of late, it feels like all our favorite former Disney Channel stars are tying the knot! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco said “I do” last September, Zendaya is officially married and this weekend, it’s Miley Cyrus’ turn! Now, we have a glimpse of what her rehearsal dinner looked like, and the details are gorgeous.

Miley Cyrus is getting married to fellow musician Maxx Morando. The couple have been together since they met on a blind date back in 2021. The pair recently had a classy rehearsal dinner attended by their loved ones, including Cyrus’ stepsister Lily Purcell. Amid the event, Purcell shared some snapshots, and you can check out one below:

(Image credit: Lily Purcell/Instagram)

This looks so romantic! Guests were treated to a three-course meal including filet mignon, Maine lobster ravioli and a trio of desserts. I especially love the “M+M” touch on the top of the menu for the affair. Purcell, who’s the daughter of Tish Cyrus’ husband, actor Dominic Purcell, also showcased the end-of-meal treats on her Instagram story with this photo:

(Image credit: Lily Purcell/Instagram)

If you’re curious, that’s a chocolate caramel layer cake, vanilla crème brûlée and raspberry sorbet for dessert. Yum! It also looks like Purcell was also sipping on an espresso martini. The rehearsal dinner was reportedly in an undisclosed location in Los Angeles on Friday night ahead of Cyrus and Morando reportedly getting married this weekend.

Per reports, the rehearsal dinner was a very intimate affair, with just around 20 people in attendance. This weekend has been a long time coming, as Morando proposed to Cyrus while they were on a trip to Kyoto, Japan in 2025. At that time, Morando -- who had been with Cyrus for four years by that point -- surprised her by getting down on one knee while in a garden.

This is Cyrus’ second wedding, as she previously tied the knot with Liam Hemsworth back in 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Ultimately, the Last Song stars separated less than a year after the wedding and finalized their divorce in 2020.

(Image credit: Miley Cyrus)

Career-wise, Cyrus released her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades, back in September. The album includes the very apt track “Let’s Get Married,” with the music video even featuring Cyrus and Morando together. Morando also joined Cyrus on stage to play drums during the song during her first big concert in years at the Hollywood Bowl last month.

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Other than that, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have remained pretty private over the years. We first heard of their engagement when Cyrus turned up to an event for Avatar: Fire and Ash last year with Morando and had a ring on her finger. Time will tell if Cyrus and Morando will showcase their actual wedding or keep it under wraps, but I’d imagine the latter. Either way, I'm so happy for the couple, and love seeing the gorgeous rehearsal dinner spread in celebration of their love.