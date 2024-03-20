Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted That Florence Pugh Didn’t Follow Kylie Jenner Back On Social, And They Think There’s Some Major Tea There

Florence Pugh has been incredibly busy as of late as she’s been running the press circuit alongside her fellow Dune: Part Two cast members as they promote the film. In doing so, she’s held space with fellow rising stars like Zendaya and Austin Butler, who she’s become chummy with. Another cast member she’s seemingly become close with is the film’s leading man, Timothée Chalamet, who’s rumored to be dating Kylie Jenner . Interestingly enough, Jenner followed Pugh on social media, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Marvel alum has yet to follow back. On that note, commentators believe there's tea to be spilled.

The A-list actress apparently received a follow from the reality TV star/makeup mogul on Instagram. Now, of course, one might argue that Florence Pugh hasn’t been on the platform to see the notification. However, as a fan pointed out on Reddit , her account has been quite active on the site as of late. Which is true, as it’s been flooded with her Dune press looks and more. Keeping that in mind, the user who made the observation, shad3s0fc00l, mentioned that they believe this is “deliberate” and that Pugh is “not gonna follow Kylie.” Another user named Zest_Fest242 seemed to appreciate that:

I’ve always said Florence Pugh slays, and I stand by that.

It is interesting that the Little Women alum has yet to follow Kylie Jenner back. Considering the Kardashians star is verified, that follow notification would be especially hard to ignore. The implication by some seems to be that the actress would rather not associate with Jenner. However, we might want to take the notion of there being any sort of drama between the two with a grain of salt.

There could indeed be a reasonable explanation for why the Oscar nominee hasn’t connected with the influencer. It’s possible that she doesn’t personally run her account but has a team that handles everything instead. So I wouldn’t jump on the notion that this is akin to the Jenner/Selena Gomez hoopla from the Golden Globes earlier this year.

As for why the Kylie Cosmetics founder would follow the Midsommar star in the first place, some Redditors seem to believe she’s trying to get acquainted with her purported beau’s friends. If that were actually the case, that might theoretically suggest that she and Timothée Chalamet are getting somewhat serious at this point. The two have been romantically linked since the summer of 2023, though neither has confirmed they’re in a relationship, as of yet. Chalamet and Jenner were notably spotted in public together at a Beyoncé concert and later at the U.S. Open, where they were making out .

Insiders have claimed more recently, though, that the “most influential” social media couple may have broken up. Again, this is all only hearsay. If it’s true though, it makes the idea of the media mogul supposedly attempting to get acquainted with the Paul Atreides actor’s inner circle somewhat moot.

Whatever the case is on that front, there’s still no way to tell what the true motive is behind Florence Pugh not following Kylie Jenner back. That could, of course, always change, though. And, based on the speculation that’s already online, it may be safe to assume that fans will continue to keep their eyes peeled for any developments that might arise.

