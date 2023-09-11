Kylie Jenner Spent A Whole Day Making Out With Timothée Chalamet At The U.S. Open, And All We Got Was This Bathroom Selfie?

After many months of speculation about Kylie Jenner’s dating life , the makeup mogul has finally gone public with Timothée Chalamet . But by “going public,” I don’t mean they posted an Instagram photo together or made comments about how serious their relationship is; I mean simply that they’ve started appearing in public, displaying some of the PDA that her older Kardashian sisters are known for ( looking at you, Kravis ). In fact, Jenner and Chalamet seem to have spent a whole day making out at the U.S. Open, but all we got out of the reality star on social media was one singular bathroom selfie? What gives?

Rumors have swirled about a romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet since April, but it was just days ago that the couple made their first public appearance together, taking in a Beyoncé concert on September 4. They followed that up this weekend, as they were photographed at the U.S. Open on September 10, apparently with no attempts to hide their affection for each other from the many cameras at the star-studded event. However, if Jenner’s hundreds of millions of Instagram followers rushed to her page to see what she, herself, posted from the outing, this is all they saw on her Stories :

(Image credit: Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories)

Don’t get me wrong, Kylie Jenner looks super cute and casual standing in front of the bathroom mirror, but excuse me ma’am, where is Timothée Chalamet? Fans have waited so long for confirmation of this coupling, and now that we seemingly have it from outside sources, we want to see the pics that they are taking together and of each other! Just check out this one image from the U.S. Open:

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Timothée Chalamet is literally taking a photo of Kylie Jenner right here, so we know this content exists. It would be one thing if the couple was still trying to keep things low-key, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The photographers at the U.S. Open snapped a ton of photos of the lovebirds throughout the day that showed them making out, sitting with their arms around each other, laughing, making out and, oh yeah, watching tennis. Did I mention they were making out?

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

As fun as it would be to get context on their relationship from the couple themselves, it’s good to see that they’re in a place where they’re comfortable appearing in public together and not feeling like they have to hide anymore. This is definitely preferable to reading into Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala fashion or trying to figure out if Timothée Chalamet was or was not in the background of her TikToks .

With Kylie Jenner still not posting her beau on her social media, it’s safe to assume Timothée Chalamet won’t be seen with her and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family when Season 4 of The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, September 28, for people with a Hulu subscription . That was a long shot to begin with, as she and Kendall Jenner have largely kept their partners off of the family’s reality shows, unlike Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian.

Only time will tell, but for now we’ll just have to settle for the bathroom selfies.