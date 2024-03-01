It's Too Bad Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner May Have Broken Up Because Apparently They're The 'Most Influential' Social Media Couple

There are a lot of rumors swirling that the romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet has come to an end. The couple, who has only been seen together a handful of times during their nearly yearlong courtship, has been even more quiet than usual, with fans noticing that not even their usual tabloids have had anything to report. If the Jenner split speculation turns out to be true, it will be a shame, as she and Chalamet are the very definition of a power couple. In fact, a new study alleges they are the “most influential” pair on social media with their combined 419 million-plus Instagram followers.

Research done by BestAUCasinoSites suggests that a couple’s social media following can determine how much they are able to earn from sponsored posts, so it makes sense that as one of the most-followed people on Instagram , Kylie Jenner brings some heft to the partnership. In fact, the company suggests that the Kardashians’ little sister can earn up to $835,900 per Instagram post. Researcher Margaret Cooper discussed why being part of a power couple on social media can lead to such big paydays, saying:

Instagram is a powerful tool for modern celebrities wishing to share their lives on the platform, even more so for couples. Seeing big names in the entertainment world like Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya alongside their partners gives fans an exciting insight into their elusive private lives.

The Dune: Part Two co-stars are apparently the cream of the crop when it comes to Instagram influence, as Zendaya and Tom Holland placed fourth on the list of most-followed couples. Their combined 251 million followers could reportedly earn her $461,600 per sponsored post.

It’s interesting that these couples’ influence is driven by fans wanting a peek into their private lives and relationships, because both of the above examples have kept their romances largely close to the vest. While Zendaya has said some cute things about Tom Holland on the Dune 2 press tour and the Spider-Man: No Way Home star has had adorable ways of showing support for the Euphoria actress, her social media page does not include photos of them together.

The same can be said about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who have been caught making out at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour and again at the U.S. Open , but have never gone Instagram official. Maybe that adds intrigue for fans, as they definitely are scouring her TikTok videos hoping to catch some evidence of Chalamet in the background .

Other powerful couples to make the list include:

Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) and wife Lauren Hashian : 397.4 million combined followers for an estimated $830,000 per sponsored post.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., with rumors of a possible relationship being reignited at a Grammys party: 381.9 million followers, $777,700 per post from Kardashian and $76,200 per OBJ post.

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Hart: 183.5 million followers, $452,000 per Kevin post and $21,400 per Eniko post.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra: 125.9 million followers, $266,900 per Chopra post, $129,700 per Jonas post.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: 95.1 million followers, $154,000 per Lively post and $171,500 per Reynolds post.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: 86 million followers, $224,000 per Timberlake post, $63,400 per Biel post.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: 64.5 million followers, $202,000 per Brown post, $11,000 per Bongiovi post.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: 64.4 million followers, $190,600 per Hemsworth post and $33,000 per Pataky post.

Although not included in this study, it seems like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also belong somewhere on this list, as another company recently reported that the Eras Tour artist can make $637,300 for an Instagram post , with the NFL tight end capable of banking $34,200 from their combined 288.5 million Instagram followers.