The Latest Rumors About Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet's Romance Have Rolled Around, And One Twitter User Had A Super Funny Take

For a second, it seemed like Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet had ended their rumored romance. However, after those rumors ran wild, a source explained they were not true, and The Kardashian star and Dune’s leading man are very much still together. However, a Twitter user begs to differ, as they shared their hilarious take on this high-profile reported relationship.

Following the update about Jenner and Chalamet’s reported relationship, @mattxiv decided to share his hot take on the supposed couple, by tweeting this:

personally i don’t believe they have ever been in the same room

This tweet came after ET published a story about the reality star and actor keeping things “low key and chill for now.” As the public continues to focus on who Kylie Jenner is dating , and how she’s co-parenting with Travis Scott, the source explained that she’s still very much with the Call Me By Your Name star, saying:

Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other when they can. Kylie’s busy with work and traveling a lot, but they make time for each other when it works and both like each other. They’re keeping things low key and chill for now, but get along great and have fun together.

After rumors swirled that Chalamet and Jenner had broken up, despite the fact that their relationship had never been confirmed by them, the source alleged that the two are happy together, and enjoy each other’s company. However, as the Twitter user pointed out, we really know nothing about them as a couple.

There has been minimal evidence that these two are romantically linked. Rumors began to spread in April. Then in May, Jenner was seen at Chalamet’s house in Beverly Hills, and the two were also spotted with their sisters, Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet at a family function. Then, in June, a source told ET that they were still together.

Along with these few photos, people have also speculated that Jenner’s Met Gala collaboration hinted at her relationship with the Wonka star, because her dress was designed by a close friend of Chalamet’s. Fans also thought that a TikTok from the Kylie Cosmetics owner featured the Little Women actor hanging out in the background , however, you can't hear or see anyone in the video other than her.

It’s understandable why the Twitter user hilariously thinks Jenner and Chalamet have never actually met. While there’s minimal evidence that they’re a couple, if they are, it’s unknown how much time they can actually spend together because they're both so busy. Also, it's completely possible that they are not a couple at all.

On top of managing her brands and raising her kids, Kylie Jenner is in the latest season of The Kardashians, which is currently airing on the 2023 TV schedule . Meanwhile, Chalamet is staying busy too as he has two films on the 2023 movie schedule – the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two , which will come out on November 3, and the musical origin story Wonka , which set its release date for December 15.

Whether Kylie Jenner and Timothèe Chalamet are actually romantically involved or not, it’s hard to know what their relationship looks like, because there’s been a minuscule amount of information released about it. However, as their story develops, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.