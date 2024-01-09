Timothée Chalamet Responds To Rumored Drama Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez At The Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards gave us plenty to talk about — in addition to all of the winners , of course — with host Jo Koy getting roasted over his monologue and the presenter skits causing extreme discomfort for many of the viewers. There was also rumored to be some drama amongst some of the celebrities in the crowd — specifically Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner, who attended the ceremony with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. A member of the press caught up with the Wonka actor afterward, where he responded to the speculation.

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez At The Golden Globes?

Nearly a year ago Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner were involved in Eyebrowgate , with many speculating that the Kardashians’ little sister and Hailey Bieber were taunting the “Lose You to Love Me” singer for her over-laminated brows. Jenner and Gomez both shut down feud rumors at the time, but many fans were speculating that new drama between the two was afoot at Sunday’s awards ceremony.

Viral videos have circulated of Selena Gomez talking to bestie Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry during the broadcast, telling them something that causes both of their mouths to drop. Fans trying to read their lips theorized that Gomez asked to take a photo with Chalamet — who she worked with in 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York — but was denied by Kylie Jenner. You can draw your own conclusions by watching a couple of the videos below:

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez“with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heKJanuary 8, 2024 See more

With no audio there’s no way to know for sure what the three women were discussing, but a representative for the Wizards of Waverly Place alum told People that Selena Gomez was “absolutely not” talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, saying the actress/singer “never even saw or spoke to them.”

Timothée Chalamet seemed to confirm that version of the story when asked by TMZ.

Timothée Chalamet Denies Rumors Of A Feud Between Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez

A TMZ reporter caught up with the Dune: Part Two star on January 8, the night following the Golden Globes, where she asked him if he had denied Selena Gomez a photo. Timothée Chalamet gave no comment to repeated questions, but when asked if he and Gomez were cool, he responded:

Yeah, of course.

He was asked again if Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez had beef, and he said, “No,” and when the reporter clarified that they were all good, he repeated, “All good.”

Regardless of what Selena Gomez told Taylor Swift and Miles Teller’s wife, if there is any tension between her and the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family , that’s something they intend to keep private.

Kylie Jenner tried to squash the rumors last year during Eyebrowgate, denying that she’d shaded the actress in her post, commenting on TikTok: “this is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.” Selena Gomez backed her up, replying, “Agreed Kylie Jenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!”