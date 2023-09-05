Timothée Chalamet And Kylie Jenner Spotted For The First Time In Public At The Beyoncé Concert, So Those Rumors Aren't Going Anywhere

Beyoncé ’s Renaissance World Tour and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are undoubtedly two of the hottest tickets in entertainment right now. And just weeks after Swifties descended upon SoFi Stadium to see the “Anti-Hero” singer, the stars were out again for the Lemonade artist over Labor Day weekend. While both shows were certainly worth the price of admission — or all the favors the celebs needed to call in — Queen Bey succeeded in doing something that Swift did not, as Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their first public appearance together at her September 4 concert.

Rumors have swirled about a romance between the Kardashians’ youngest sister and the Wonka star since April, but neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. Fuel has now been added to the fire, as THR reporter Chris Gardner gave us solid proof that Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended Beyoncé’s birthday show together:

Mark your calendars: On Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their public debut at SoFi Stadium to see Bey’s Renaissance stop on Sept. 4. Where there’s smoke… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NUUkqIY8viSeptember 5, 2023 See more

The two didn’t engage in any of the open-mouth tongue kisses her sister Kourtney Kardashian is known for or show any PDA at all in that video, as Timothée Chalamet smoked a cigarette while he and Kylie Jenner appeared to be enjoying themselves, laughing together and talking, with Kendall Jenner standing nearby.

Other concertgoers, however, seemed to catch the two in some more private moments, and after seeing these clips from TMZ, it’s safe to say the relationship speculation will remain alive and well:

#KylieJenner and #TimotheeChalamet officially went public with their romance at the #Beyonce concert! 🥵💕 https://t.co/sTBVElkryz pic.twitter.com/v4JYrUoBgKSeptember 5, 2023 See more

Now that they’ve officially been out together in public, the question seems to be whether or not they’re going to let fans in a little more on what’s going on between them. Despite both celebrities being fairly private about their dating lives, they certainly weren’t trying to hide their camaraderie from the Renaissance concertgoers who were ogling the VIP area.

As fans have tried to confirm their relationship — with some suspecting that Timothée Chalamet has been hanging out in the background of Kylie Jenner’s social media posts — other rumors regarding the couple ran around this summer that speculated the Academy Award nominee and The Kardashians star had broken up. One particularly amusing take had one fan wondering if they’d ever even been in the same room . We can for sure put that theory to rest, and we have Beyoncé to thank for it.

Rumors that Kylie Jenner was dating the Call Me by Your Name star started in April, a few months after she ended her relationship with Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children. She and Timothée Chalamet didn’t walk the staircase together at the Met Gala in May, but with both of the makeup mogul’s looks being created by Chalamet’s longtime friend Haider Ackermann, many took it as a sign that they had leveled up their relationship .