Warning! Spoilers lie ahead for the Season 10 fall finale of 9-1-1, “Et Tu?,” which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription.

When it comes to a show like 9-1-1, the ensemble cast is used to their full potential. And that includes putting their characters in plenty of dangerous situations that fans can sometimes never see from miles away. That’s continued amid the first responder drama’s 10th season, which has been airing on the 2026 TV schedule. After getting herself into yet another season-opener life-or-death situation, Angela Bassett’s Detective Athena Grant has me worried yet again after the fall finale. And the executive producer just shared a cryptic take.

In the recent fall finale, “Et Tu?,” Athena was being questioned by the FBI about the corrupt cop who shot her, given he was stabbed 19 times in prison. However, before Athena was able to answer anything, she collapsed, and this came after she was seemingly throwing up in a restroom stall. Unfortunately, Athena's collapse was where the scene ended. Now, with 9-1-1 on hiatus until the new year, I’m going to be as worried as ever for her. EP and showrunner Tim Minear isn't making it any easier, though, as he teases to TVLine that more is happening to her than the eye can see:

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You are going to find out when we come back. I mean, there is something physically happening with her, but also when she saw that photograph, she knew that she was kind of screwed.

It’s no secret that 9-1-1 has been putting Athena through the wringer over these last few seasons. Between that cruise ship capsizing, the plane landing on the highway, the death of Bobby, getting lost in space, and, most recently, getting trapped underground thanks to a volcano, she just can't catch a break.

Honestly, it's hard to tell what exactly is going on with Athena amid this health scare. It’s entirely possible this could stem from PTSD over what happened when she was shot and when she was shown a photo of someone who she clearly knew (but fans have yet to meet). Needless to say, there’s no telling what is going to happen.

That being said, it’s believed that Athena is suffering from a heart attack. Or at least, that’s what her lawyer believes. Minear wouldn’t confirm or deny it:

I’m not saying she didn’t have a heart attack.

So fans will just have to find out in January. Whatever the case may be, this is likely it won't be resolved easily. Hopefully, it’s not as serious as it looks, but given this is 9-1-1, there's a chance that this is the start of a serious situation.

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Meanwhile, Athena is not the only character I’ve been worried about this season. Buck and Eddie’s relationship has been a bit strained in recent episodes, due to Buck fostering his biological son, Theo. He eventually gave up the child after realizing he wasn’t fit to parent him, only for Eddie to become Theo’s emergency placement, adding even more tension on them. While they seemed to have made up in the fall finale, it’s still hard to tell how they’re going to continue to deal with the Theo situation in the new year.

The fact that 9-1-1 is already on hiatus after just six episodes is definitely disappointing, but with the way that the show has set up the rest of the season, it's clear that there's so much more in store. Here's hoping Athena turns out just fine, and I'm optimistic that she will, given everything else she's been through. But until that happens, I’m going to be worrying my butt off.

For now, know that all episodes of 9-1-1 are streaming on Hulu. Season 10 returns on Thursday, January 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.