As Fire Country Returns To CBS's Lineup, Max Thieriot And The Cast Came Together To Support Those Impacted By LA Wildfires
They're helping communities on TV and in real life.
Last week, when the wildfires in LA began, Fire Country pulled its rerun out of CBS’s Friday night lineup. This was because of said fires and the subject matter of the show. Since it follows Northern California firefighters who frequently battle disasters like the one raging through Los Angeles, this choice was made “out of sensitivity” for those who have been impacted by the fires. However, now the show is back in prime-time programming, and Max Thieriot and the cast of this show are coming together to support those impacted by this destructive disaster.
Fire Country Is Returning To CBS’s Prime Time Lineup After A Week Off
While Fire Country isn’t set to air new episodes on the 2025 TV schedule until the end of the month, they have been running encore episodes in its normal 9 p.m. timeslot. However, last week, they pulled it as many – including celebrities – lost their homes and began to deal with the loss these fires have caused.
This week, we are back to regularly scheduled programming, as the Max Thieriot-created drama will air another rerun. Between Season 3’s midseason finale and the next new episode on January 31, we’ve gotten a handful of reruns at 9 p.m. on Fridays, and that’s what will happen tonight.
After NCIS: Sydney and before S.W.A.T., Fire Country will air! However, they’re doing more than just returning to CBS, the cast also came together to teach fans how they can help those impacted by the wildfires.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Also Came Together To Support Those Impacted By The LA Wildfires
Taking a page out of their characters’ books, the cast of Fire Country got together to help amid these terrible fires. In a PSA posted by TVLine, the show’s star, Max Thieriot, gave his condolences and spoke about the importance of helping those impacted by the wildfires. He said:
Following the Bode actor’s part, his co-stars, Stephanie Arcila and Jules Latimer, who play Gabriela and Eve, respectively, explained how to donate and help. They said those who want to give can go to redcross.org/cbs to learn more about how to donate. At the time of this writing, they have received over $500 thousand in donations through over 4,000 contributions.
Most of the Fire Country ensemble got in on this project too, as the second video, which Variety posted, featured Manny actor Kevin Alejandro, Vince performer Billy Burke and the woman behind Sharon, Diane Farr, along with Thieriot.
This feels like such a great way to spread the word about how to help, and it fits right in with the work done in Edgewater on Fire Country. Like their characters, this cast is teaching fans how to support those impacted by the fires and providing resources to help everyone.
Along with that, these PSAs are a great companion to go with Fire Country's return to TV. While it’s always available with a Paramount+ subscription, its normal slot on CBS was changed last week. Now, they’re back in action and ready to help those on-screen and off.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
