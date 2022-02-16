Former America's Got Talent Finalist Was Arrested For Assault
By Nick Venable published
Sounds like an unfortunate situation.
Fans can check out a video highlight below of Glennis Grace performing alongside Bebe Rexha for a duet rendition of "I'm A Mess" morphing into "Meant To Be."
Only a few years ago, the talent-heavy singer and Eurovision vet Glennis Grace faced quite the uphill climb during her stint on NBC’s hit competition series America’s Got Talent. Starting with her Whitney Houston-inspired audition, Grace continued to wow the judges to the point where she was one of the Season 13 finalists, though she inevitably lost out to the young magician Shin Lim, who later went on to win America’s Got Talent: The Champions the next year. Unfortunately, things haven’t been quite so optimistic for Grace, who was recently arrested for assault after an incident in her home country of the Netherlands.
Here are some of the details that have gone public so far. According to TMZ, Glennis Grace’s 15-year-old son allegedly got into some kind of a heated back-and-forth with one or more staff members at a local supermarket over Super Bowl weekend. Following the incident the teen left the store, only to reportedly return later that same day with his mother and another male who went unidentified. It’s apparently when the three of them went into the store to address the previous issue that the argument took a violent turn.
After all was said and done, the confrontation resulted in several injuries, and Glennis Grace, her son, and the unidentified male were all arrested and booked on suspicion of assault. An investigation is reportedly ongoing, and the authorities are said to be passing on their discoveries to the appropriate prosecutors so that they may ascertain whether or not anyone needs to be fully charged in the matter. It wasn’t made clear if any of the injuries were serious, but no hospital trips were noted, so it wouldn’t appear as if anyone suffered grievous bodily harm.
While it's not clear when it happened, Glennis Grace and her son (along with the third party) were all released from custody. And her attorney followed up by releasing the statement below:
The past few months have been peppered with similarly non-positive America’s Got Talent-related headlines. Back in October, longtime judge Howie Mandel was hospitalized after passing out at an L.A. Starbucks, though he was reportedly fine after the fact. In that same month, as America’s Got Talent: Extreme was going through rehearsal stages, daredevil Jonathan Goodwin was severely injured after a complicated stunt went horrifyingly wrong. More recently, judge and creator Simon Cowell suffered his second e-bike-oriented injury, having broken his arm and suffered a suspected concussion after wiping out on a London street.
While it's unclear at this point how things will shape out with this investigation, it is known when the next iteration of America's Got Talent excitement will arrive. NBC will debut the spinoff AGT: Extreme with a special sneak peek on Sunday, February 20, at 10:30 p.m. ET, with the season officially premiering on Monday, February 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see when and where other new and returning shows are debuting in the coming months.
