Kim Kardashian On Where Her Relationship With Kanye West Is At: 'I Can't Deny A Yeezy Heel'

From 2014 to 2022, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were among the most headline-worthy married couples on the planet and beyond, and that didn’t exactly stop whenever they split and divorced. Most recently, West has garnered interest for his widespread apology for antisemitic behavior, as well as for odd songs about his current wife Bianca Censori, but will likely forever be linked to Kardashian given the four children they share. To that end, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has shared an update.

Speaking with Complex about her newly formed partnership with Nike, among other topics, Kardashian discussed her vintage-filled Aspen vacation in January, during which she sported a pair of Yeezy heels. Asked what her and Ye’s current situation is like, following reports that they’d spent the Christmas holidays as a full family, the SKIMS founder shared:

We’ll always be family. We both know that. We will be okay, and there's so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids. I couldn’t deny the Yeezy heel, so I had to shout it out.

For all the couples out there who can’t seem to stay in the same room for more than five minutes at a time without chaos erupting, it sounds like both moguls are able to put aside all (or most) differences in order to provide a pleasant and supportive environment for their kids, from the oldest, North (12), to the youngest, Psalm (6). Even if it hasn’t always been the smoothest transition, their family get-togethers are nearly always amicable and without controversy. And she knows how to keep her kids protected if and when Ye's behavior grows more erratic.

Later in the interview, Kim Kardashian brought Ye’s name up again in loose relation to her FX series All’s Fair. Asked to speak more on her past comments about keeping all of the costumes she wore on the drama, she opened up about how much she falls into that behavior in all aspects of her life (at least when it comes to clothing). As she put it:

I collect everything—they're memories. Maybe I’m a memory hoarder. I think I have every costume from all of Kanye’s tours saved for our kids. From Glow in the Dark to Watch the Throne, including all the Margiela looks from his Yeezus tour, and the Givenchy looks from Watch the Throne. I have the Yeezus mountain and the Lamborghini when they performed at the 2012 BET Awards.

One has to assume that the Kardashian family could open museums across the country highlighting all of the luxuries they've acquired over the years. And it sounds like Kim could found an establishment just dedicated to West's tour outfits. (Expert advice: don't put that building in front of any Taylor Swift museums.) Speaking of such landmarks, she continued:

But I keep everything carefully stored like a museum. During the Donda tour, immediately after each show, I’d say, ‘Take that whole red look off and put it in the car.’ I have things from my parents and grandparents, my parents, my sisters and friends and I take good care of everything and keep it very organized.

I can just see her watching an on-stage performance during the early days of their marriage, not taking in any of the entertainment, and only looking at her watch with nothing but eagerness to get the wardrobe into storage posthaste. Everybody got their quirks.

For Kardashian, keeping all of West's costumes (among myriad other looks and items) has been done with their kids in mind, as a way to preserve legacies for future perusal. She shared:

It's fun knowing I have it all safe so that one day, if my daughters want to go to prom in one of my Met looks, I can say, ‘Go for it, babe.’ Or if my sons want to wear one of those Yeezus masks, their dad's Coachella Celine shirt, the purple suit he wore to the VMAs with the gloves, or the original ‘Stronger’ glasses—I got it all, babe. They’ll be all set. I hoard memories and get emotional about them.

None of the clothes I ever wear would be worth such efforts to store properly, but then I am only worth a nanobillionth of what either Kim Kardashian or Kanye West is. And I doubt I'd be able to pull a Yeezy heel off, but there's a first time for everything.

Now when it comes to Pee-Wee Herman memorabilia, such as Kim giving Kourtney Kardashian the bicycle from Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, that's the museum I'd really like to see. Maybe Kanye will wear the grey suit and bow tie for an upcoming tour.