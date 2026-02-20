Millie Bobby Brown Shared A Cute Beach Post After Turning 22, But She’s Still Shocked About Having To ‘Adult Now’

Millie Bobby Brown has already done quite a lot in her life. She helped make Stranger Things a major hit, stars in movies like the Enola Holmes franchise, launched a makeup/skincare/fashion brand, and even married in 2024 and had a kid. Now, the star has turned 22 and shared a cute beach pic with her daughter to celebrate, but she’s been thrown off by actually having to “adult now.”

Millie Bobby Brown’s Birthday Beach Post And What She’s Said About Adulting

Some people are able to get a lot done in a relatively short amount of time, and I think most of us would count Millie Bobby Brown among that number. While the actress will now likely be asked about Eleven’s fate for the rest of her life, her part in Stranger Things (which you can revisit with your Netflix subscription) hardly defines her, as she’s already taken on a lot of other meaningful roles.

One of these is in real life, as she and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed a daughter last year. To celebrate her 22nd birthday, Brown shared a cute photo on Instagram of herself and the youngster. Just look:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

Mom and daughter are kinda twinning in a teddy bear-like hooded onesie with ears for the little one, and an oversized sweater with an image of a pup printed on the back. They both look super cozy as they watch the waves at the beach and witness what is either a sunset or a sunrise, with the Enola Holmes 3 (which is coming to the 2026 movie schedule) star saying thanks for her family, friends, animals, and “the birthday wishes” while noting that she’s “so blessed.” What a difference just a couple of years makes, though, right?

If you think that being a boss lady who’s starring in movies and TV shows, running her own businesses and building a life with her husband and child means that adulting isn’t sometimes shocking, however, you’re wrong. At least when it comes to Brown, as she told MTV not long ago:

I have to adult now, which is crazy. Learning how to do the washing and stuff like that is very new for me. I’m not used to it. My mom has always been taking care of me my whole life, and now I’m like, ‘Oh, I have to do this?’

Yeah, Millie. You’re responsible for ALL THE THINGS now and it does frequently suck. Welcome to the rest of your life! Brown was talking about the fact that she did move out of her parents place when she was 18 (which is pretty common, especially if people go off to college), but only moved next door, so she still went over there for dinner and had lots of help at the adulting part of life.

This likely changed when she and Bongiovi bought their own home in the form of a rural farm in Georgia, which reportedly happened before they announced their engagement. This means that her folks can’t regularly help with all those annoying life things that adults have to take care of daily. You know the drill: meals, laundry, paying bills, sorting out medical appointments, pet care, making sure minor repairs are done around the house…which reminds me, I need to call around and get quotes so someone can fix my deck. Why does wood go bad so quickly? Brown added:

This is so hard. No wonder you were complaining.

Realizing how hard it is to be an adult because of the sheer amount of stuff you always have to do and then complaining about it as much as possible is a true rite of passage. Luckily she has someone to complain with and/or to in her hubby, so things will probably be just fine.