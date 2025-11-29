Boston Blue’s Sean Actor Addresses Backlash He’s Received After Replacing Blue Bloods Vet In The Role

Boston Blue is continuing to expand the Blue Bloods universe amid the 2025 TV schedule, nearly a year after the parent show ended. While the new series sees Donnie Wahlberg reprising his role as Detective Danny Reagan and has featured appearances by Bridget Moynahan and Marisa Ramirez in their respective Blue Bloods roles, Danny’s youngest son, Sean, is played by a new actor. Now, that star is addressing the backlash he's faced over the recast.

Andrew Terraciano portrayed Sean amid all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, so it was a surprise when it was announced that Mika Amonsen would take over the role on Boston Blue. Showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier previously shared why the recast happened, revealing that they wanted to pick up the story on Boston in progress and show that some time had passed since the series finale of the OG show.

Even though Amonsen has prepped and studied for the role of Sean Reagan to make sure that he’s as close to Terraciano’s portrayal as possible, the fans have not exactly taken him in. Amonsen got real about the situation while speaking with Us Weekly, and he also made note of a silver lining:

There’s been some negativity, for sure. But when I look under those posts that have the negativity, there’s a lot of fans rallying for Sean and people saying that they really enjoyed this character that I’ve created — or my version of character.

Considering Andrew Terraciano played Sean for 14 seasons, it’s not surprising that some fans have had strong reactions to the character being recast. However, it sounds like there are still those who are championing Mika Amonsen playing the role even after having only seen him play Sean in the handful of Boston Blue episodes that have aired thus far. For his part, Amonsen also appears to be handling the negativity like a pro, and it seems he's comforted knowing not everyone is upset at the recasting.

That being said, it has been a bit hard getting used to a new Sean, but Amonsen has been doing a strong job. For me, as a viewer, I find it interesting to see different sides of the beloved character as he works as a rookie cop. Plus, between Sean becoming roommates with friend and partner Jonah and now having to deal with his new felon love interest, played by Xochitl Gomez, there's a lot going on in his personal life as well.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Fans of Blue Bloods and Boston Blue should grab a Paramount+ subscription to stream both shows. Get the Essential plan, which runs $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. Customers can also sign up for an annual plan.

What Amonsen’s recasting means for other Blue Bloods characters is unknown, especially Sean’s older brother, Jack, who is played by Andrew Terraciano’s big brother, Tony Terraciano. It would make sense for the older Regan sibling to appear in Boston at some point. However, if or when other Blue Bloods characters will come into the picture, including Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan, remains to be seen.

All 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, so fans can always look back at Terraciano’s portrayal of Sean. In the meantime, new episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and fans can see what’s coming next for Mika Amonsen’s version of the character.