Ryan Seacrest Showed Off His Biceps In A Workout Video, And I’m Chuckling Over The Fans’ Responses

Between American Idol and Wheel of Fortune (and celebrating its million-dollar winner), Ryan Seacrest has remained busy on the 2025 TV schedule and will continue to do so on the 2026 TV schedule. Luckily, he’s been able to take a breather thanks to the Thanksgiving holiday. However, unsurprisingly, he's still working in a way, as he was preparing for the big feast by sharing a workout video and showing off his biceps. And I can’t stop laughing over the fans' responses.

On Wednesday, Seacrest, who is also prepping to return as host for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, took to Instagram to share a video of him working out, jokingly captioning the post, “Today’s workout is sponsored by the future version of me who will absolutely be going back for seconds.” So it makes sense that he would want to get a workout in before digging in, and he certainly looks mighty fit:

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest) A photo posted by on

I applaud Seacrest’s determination to work out before Thanksgiving, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he worked out after Thanksgiving as well. But that isn’t what’s necessarily impressing fans. Many took to the comments of the post to comment not on his workout regimen but on how great he’s looking, and I’m chuckling at some of these responses:

Ryan What a Workout love those biceps 💪 -dyan61042

Wow!!🔥🔥🔥🔥💪💪👏👏👏😍😍😍😍 -carra_so

Lookin Good!!!!👏👏👏 -clintcarlton

Looking good Ryan🔥🔥🔥 -itsajackiethaaang

🔥🔥🔥 -129karyn

Ryan Seacrest has come a long way since sporting his frosted tips in the early years of American Idol, and it’s clear that he is still able to get people under his spell. I just love that so many of them didn’t even comment much on the post, but rather just sent emojis that really say it all. I can’t say I blame them, because he’s really looking good, and those biceps are just the icing on the cake.

Fans will be able to see much more of Seacrest as he continues to host Wheel of Fortune and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. Just don’t expect him to show off his biceps, especially for the latter, since he’ll be standing in freezing temperatures in New York City. Plus, it’s possible that this won’t be the last workout video that Seacrest posts, and he could very well upload another one right around Christmas.

Overall, it is nice to see Seacrest doing something other than working, even if he was working out. I always wondered how he rests amid his busy schedule, so having the holidays to relax a bit before work starts back up again was definitely good for him.

Now, looking ahead, it will be fun to see him host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve again, especially since this one will also include a Central Time Zone countdown, and as someone who has lived in that time zone her entire life, I couldn’t be happier. And speaking of things that make me happy, I'm very here for this workout post and the fans' reactions to it, too.