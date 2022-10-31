Frankie Jonas’ Halloween Costume Poked Fun At Joe Jonas’ Relationship With Taylor Swift, Check It Out

Siblings will seem to tire of making fun of each other, and that is famously the case for the Jonas Brothers. The family of musicians has a history of being able to laugh at themselves and even participated in a Jonas roast on Netflix. Oftentimes, Frankie Jonas, the younger brother of Kevin, Joe, and Nick, gets in on the fun as well. He has spoofed his big bros several times before but, this Halloween, he decided to take things to the next level. This year, he and his girlfriend decided to dress up like Joe and Taylor Swift, who were once in a high publicized relationship.

Via an Instagram post, Frankie Jonas shared a photo of himself wearing his brother Joe’s clothes from the late 2000s alongside his girlfriend, who wore a silver, sparkly dress reminiscent of a Fearless-era Taylor Swift. In addition to his own photo, he shared a screengrab from the Jonas Brothers' 2009 concert film, which Swift briefly appeared in. It's clear that Frankie was poking fun at his brother’s former relationship, and you have to appreciate that level of trolling. Check out the post below:

For context, the relationship was very short lived, as it only lasted a few months in 2008. Yet it was definitely memorable. Many surely remember when the songstress went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that her ex dumped her in a 30-second phone call and later joked about the incident on SNL. Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift have since made up and consider themselves to be friends. Swift has shared photos of them going on double dates in the past, and Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner, is a huge fan of the “Anti-Hero” singer. Thankfully, there is no “Bad Blood” to be stirred up by the costume choice.

While Frankie Jonas is not part of his brothers' band, he has made a name for himself in his own right, and not just because of viral moments like these. When he’s not messing with his brothers on social media, he's hosting the ABC reality show Claim to Fame alongside his eldest brother, Kevin. The show centers around family members of celebrities, who compete to see who can keep their family relationships a secret. Years ago, he also joined his three brothers on Jonas, a Disney Channel sitcom that aired from 2009-2010. He's a social media influencer with 1.8 million followers on TikTok, as of this writing.

The 22-year-old and his girlfriend didn't have the only memorable costumes this Halloween. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channeled Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson in a fitting homage to the former pair. I guess celebrity couples are quite popular this year, and it's impossible to say who wore it best. Though Frankie Jonas definitely gets extra points for taking playful jab at his brother.

You can see him on in the first season of Claim to Fame, which is currently streaming for Hulu subscribers. In addition, fans who want to relive the romance that was Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift can watch the two perform together in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience, which is now streaming with a Disney+ subscription.