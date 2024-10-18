‘Funny And Heartfelt’ Or ‘Banal And Blah’? Reba McEntire’s New Sitcom Happy’s Place Has Critics Split
I, personally, would never call Reba 'banal' to her face.
If Reba McEntire is your jam, NBC is the place to be this fall. In addition to serving as a coach on The Voice, the country music star is set to debut the new comedy series Happy’s Place on the 2024 TV schedule, putting that fiery red hair front and center of the network’s primetime programming three nights a week. Fans of McEntire’s eponymous 2000s sitcom are excited to see her return to the format — reuniting her with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman, no less — but what do critics think after screening the first two episodes?
Happy’s Place premieres October 18, and will see Reba McEntire’s Bobbie coming to terms with her father’s death, as well as the newfound knowledge that she has a half-sister Isabella (Belissa Escobedo). Let’s see what the reviews are saying, starting with Sarah Little of ScreenRant, who rates the series 7 out of 10. Little says Happy’s Place might not live up to Reba (so far anyway), but it establishes itself as a solid sitcom with the potential to be great. The critic continues:
Aramide Tinubu of Variety says that while Happy’s Place is not a reboot of Reba, it has all the heart, fun and familiarity that drew fans in 20+ years ago. The sitcom adds some modern flair to tried-and-true tropes of traditional comedy in a way that’s both hilarious and nostalgic, Tinubu says, writing:
Several critics, however, aren’t as sold on Reba’s return to the sitcom space. Dave Nemetz of TV Line gives it a C+, saying Happy’s Place is retro in all the wrong ways with most of its jokes centered around the generational divide between Bobbie and Isabella. In Nemetz’s words:
Kelly Lawler of USA TODAY says she wanted desperately to love Happy’s Place, but she agrees that dumb workplace jokes and tired generational jabs aren’t enough to sustain this comedy, especially since the characters are developed as thinly as the plot. Lawler gives the first two episodes 2 out of 4 stars and says:
Manuel Betancourt of AV Club also gives the sitcom a middling C+, writing that for a show that opens with death and centers around Bobbie’s world being upended, the tone is oppressively sunny and uses its serious subject matter as punchline fodder. The critic also comments on the lack of character depth, particularly involving Belissa Escobedo’s. In Betancourt’s words:
The critics seem split over how successful the generation gap-centered comedy works on Happy’s Place, but fans of Reba McEntire (and Reba) will likely want to tune in and see for themselves! The series premieres at 8 p.m. ET Friday, October 18 on NBC and can be streamed the next day with a Peacock subscription.
