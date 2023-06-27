GAF’s Candace Cameron Bure Admits She Forgot Her Anniversary, But Val Had The Sweetest Response

It was Candace Cameron Bure’s anniversary this past week, and she almost missed it. That is she would have completely missed it had it not been for her husband of 27 years Val Bure who came through with all the gifts … as well as the sweetest attitude when his wife admitted she had forgotten their big day. The recent GAF star recently explained what happened and why her husband is legitimately a keeper.

Bure shared a post recently featuring a slew of flowers and some other sweet gifts she'd been given. She captioned the Instagram Stories post with “my sweet husband, flowers and a gift. And balloons! Happy Anniversary to us.” From the outside, it looked like a lovely moment between a husband and a wife, but all was not actually what it seemed.

(Image credit: Candace Cameron Bure)

The True Story Behind Why Candace Cameron Bure Forgot Her Anniversary

In fact, Bure then shared a second explanatory post to admit she’d made one of the cardinal sins in marriage: she forgot her anniversary and had to fess up. To be fair, June sounds like a very long month for the mom of three and her family, with a lot of birthday celebrations, Father's Day and and additional other dates to remember outside of commemorating the day she married Val Bure.

So, here’s the truth. My husband is so sweet and he always remembers everything on our anniversary and I tend to forget. And I forgot this year. I didn’t forget it was our anniversary today, but Val’s birthday is in June, Father’s Day is in June, my mom’s birthday is in June … and more. But it’s like my biggest birthday month and it’s also our anniversary.

Forgetting one's anniversary is typically not seen in a hugely positive light, though it sounds as if Bure had a reasonable excuse for letting it slip this year. Meanwhile, her husband sounds like a stand up guy who was totally willing to let the memory blip slide. She then recalled on Instagram:

But between my husband’s birthday and Father’s Day, I gave him a lot of gifts. And then I totally forgot about our anniversary. And I told him this morning and he said, ‘Baby, you’re always my gift.’ And that’s how you stay married for 27 years.

Candace Cameron Bure has built a brand on social media by being candid about her faith and family life, so I'm not exactly surprised she was willing to open up about this moment in her personal life. Usually this means we get to see some fun looks inside her personal life, though occasionally being so upfront does land her in hot water, as happened that time when people got upset over her husband grabbing her boob.

In general, her husband comes off like a total sweetie who seemed completely nonplussed by the mental blip. It's the sort of moment that makes me almost aspire to forget my own anniversary to see what sweet thing my husband might say to me too. Almost! (On second thought, that could totally backfire.)

Usually Val and Candace have a little fun on their anniversary. Last year they took a trip to Miami, where Val had a viral (and funny) anniversary moment where he tried to "take a bite outta" Candace. I'd also assume if you're used to traveling and suddenly you are at home on your anniversary the date may not be as memorable as usual.

Bure's been posting about working on GAF's upcoming Christmas slate in recent weeks, so she's most certainly been busy of late. We'll be sure to keep you posted as the upcoming Christmas movies schedule starts panning out.