Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Tells The Intense Story Behind How They Pulled Off The Long Night Battle
Game of Thrones' final season included a truly epic battle against the White Walkers.
Every few years a show on HBO becomes a bonafide sensation, and is the quintessential water cooler for those with the premium network or have a Max subscription. Game of Thrones was definitely in that category, and its spinoff House of the Dragon has followed suit. While the final GOT season is somewhat controversial, the epic Battle of Winterfell in "The Long Night" was a thrilling episode of television. And Arya actress Maisie Williams shared the intense story about how they made that battle happen.
The Game of Thrones series finale didn't please everyone, with some fans feeling like the show should have ended with "The Long Night." Maisie Williams recently appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast, where she explained the logistical challenges of getting that battle sequences together...especially because it was alot of night shoots. As she offered:
Talk about dedication. While movie and TV sets are known for long hours, this is another level entirely. Namely because the crew was doing nothing but night shoots for months in order capture the violence and chaos of the Battle of Winterfell. At least actors had days off when they weren't needed!
There are a handful of Game of Thrones episodes which focus entirely on one epic battle, like the Battle of the Bastards or Battle for The Wall. But actually getting together these episodes are huge undertakings, as Williams shared:
Is anyone else's head spinning? While "The Long Night" was a thrilling episode of television, when it aired fans complained it was too dark to see Jon Snow and all the rest of the cast. But despite that, months of hard work happened in order to bring the epic battle to life on the small screen. While appearing on the same podcast, Maisie reveals an injury she got while filming the Battle of Winterfell as Arya Stark. In her words:
Smart money says she wasn't the only one who got injured while filming "The Long Night." After all, there were a huge amount of background actors battling, using sharp weapons that are prone for human error. But in the end those efforts paid off, as it was arguably the most popular episode from GOT's final season.
Game of Thrones is streaming in its entirety on Max, and House of the Dragon is expected to return this summer. While we wait, check out the TV premiere list.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
