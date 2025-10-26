Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Is Finally Bringing Two Characters Together, And It Doesn't Look Like It'll Go Well

Warning! The following may contain spoilers for a future episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage! Continue to enjoy the series on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

We're only a couple of episodes into Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and the drama is already at an all-time high in the series. Georgie and Ruben are struggling to be business partners, and Mandy has gotten a lot of attention for being the "hot weekend weather girl." We already know Mary Cooper will re-enter the dating scene, and the hits keep on rolling with a meeting between two big characters in the story.

Mandy's boss and former lover, Scott, was introduced at the end of Season 1, and he's headed back into the story in Season 2. As expected, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is giving him a bigger role in the story, and soon, we'll get to see him and Georgie cross paths for the first time.

Georgie And Mandy's Boss Scott Will Meet For the First Time

I had a feeling that Georgie's jealousy over Mandy being a star in town would come back to bite him, and we've already seen how it resulted in him getting a black eye. Now, it looks like that storyline will come up again in “A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man’s Prostate," which is set to air on CBS on Thursday, November 13th. Take a look at the picture above, and then the episode synopsis, which likely sets up this eventual meeting:

Georgie’s jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott (Christopher Gorham). Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor’s trash.

The part about Connor and the positive pregnancy test is also wild, but let's put that aside for the time being. Mandy and Scott are going somewhere on an overnight work trip? I know Georgie isn't going to be happy about that, though I'm sure he'll be cordial enough to Scott in order not to impact Mandy's job.

Georgie's Aggressive Point Has Me Worried About How This Will Go

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage surprised me in Season 1 with how the couple was able to work through their issues. That said, Mandy has already talked about how the age difference between them has become apparent, especially in regards to his maturity.

I think Georgie's finger pointing at Scott, shown above, could show he may lose his cool talking to Mandy's boss, which Mandy won't be happy about. After all, Georgie's jealousy ultimately hints that he doesn't fully trust Mandy to reject her boss' advances if that were to happen, which has to be upsetting to her.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has a lot of drama, but it's worth noting that the series does a good job of balancing the tension with plenty of laughs. It's just the show's title compels me to talk more about the breakup than the sillier, light-hearted moments in their marriage. Overall, it's compelling drama late in the 2025 TV schedule, and I'm invested in seeing where it goes.

Catch new episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season is already making a case that it's appointment television just a couple of weeks in, so be sure to get caught up and tune in to watch!