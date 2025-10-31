Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Introduced Mary's New Boyfriend, And I Can't Help But Notice He Resembles A Young Sheldon Character

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 episode called "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

We've known for weeks that Mary Cooper would re-enter the dating scene when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returned to the 2025 TV schedule, and even had an exclusive clip that confirmed it went well. What we didn't know was what this mystery man looked like, and after seeing him, I couldn't help but feel like he resembled a Young Sheldon character.

While one of Young Sheldon's bigger questions revolved around whether George Sr. had an affair during his marriage, there was a smaller storyline that left open the possibility for Mary to step out. Before we get to that, and the person it involves, let's talk about this new mystery man.

(Image credit: CBS)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Introduced Mary's Boyfriend Joseph

Mary wasn't looking to date, but her mother, Connie, went ahead and set her up on a date with Joseph, a widower in her bowling league. We don't learn much about him in the latest Georgie & Mandy episode, beyond the fact that Mary seemed to enjoy his company, and he appeared to have the same love for religion she does3. I only say that because of his "Joseph & Mary" joke, which was just so corny but worked like a charm.

(Image credit: CBS)

Joseph Kind Of Reminds Me Of Pastor Rob

I think it's mainly the mustache and the similar hairstyle, but Joseph reminded me a lot of Pastor Rob. For those who hadn't watched Young Sheldon, he was a youth pastor at the church with whom Mary became close. They used to have incredibly personal conversations, and even sneak in smoking cigarettes together. It became so suspicious that even George Sr. thought something was amiss, but Rob moved away, and nothing ever came of it.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage (Image credit: Troy Harvey / 2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment) When Will Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage Actually Show Them Break Up? The EP Shares Thoughts

Now we have Joseph, who also has a mustache. It's worth noting that George Sr. never sported any facial hair on Young Sheldon, which leads me to make the Pastor Rob connection. Is Joseph her subconscious pursuing a romance with Rob she never had?

It's possible, though Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage also featured a line in which Mary said Joseph's mustache made him look like Tom Selleck. It was a callback to a comment Mandy's mother Audrey made earlier in the episode about how Mary couldn't get a man as attractive as the actor.

Personally, I was just shocked to hear Selleck's name so much on CBS after Blue Bloods' cancellation. All this to say, it's possible that Mary is thinking of Pastor Rob, or she may have a thing for a man with a mustache.

Georgie & Mandy's FIrst Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is rolling right along, and I'm loving the ride so far. That said, there is a meeting on the way I'd rather not see, mainly because I think it's going to end badly.