Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Introduced Mary's New Boyfriend, And I Can't Help But Notice He Resembles A Young Sheldon Character
This has to be deliberate.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 episode called "A Will and a Dead Man's Wife." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!
We've known for weeks that Mary Cooper would re-enter the dating scene when Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returned to the 2025 TV schedule, and even had an exclusive clip that confirmed it went well. What we didn't know was what this mystery man looked like, and after seeing him, I couldn't help but feel like he resembled a Young Sheldon character.
While one of Young Sheldon's bigger questions revolved around whether George Sr. had an affair during his marriage, there was a smaller storyline that left open the possibility for Mary to step out. Before we get to that, and the person it involves, let's talk about this new mystery man.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Introduced Mary's Boyfriend Joseph
Mary wasn't looking to date, but her mother, Connie, went ahead and set her up on a date with Joseph, a widower in her bowling league. We don't learn much about him in the latest Georgie & Mandy episode, beyond the fact that Mary seemed to enjoy his company, and he appeared to have the same love for religion she does3. I only say that because of his "Joseph & Mary" joke, which was just so corny but worked like a charm.
Joseph Kind Of Reminds Me Of Pastor Rob
I think it's mainly the mustache and the similar hairstyle, but Joseph reminded me a lot of Pastor Rob. For those who hadn't watched Young Sheldon, he was a youth pastor at the church with whom Mary became close. They used to have incredibly personal conversations, and even sneak in smoking cigarettes together. It became so suspicious that even George Sr. thought something was amiss, but Rob moved away, and nothing ever came of it.
Now we have Joseph, who also has a mustache. It's worth noting that George Sr. never sported any facial hair on Young Sheldon, which leads me to make the Pastor Rob connection. Is Joseph her subconscious pursuing a romance with Rob she never had?
It's possible, though Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage also featured a line in which Mary said Joseph's mustache made him look like Tom Selleck. It was a callback to a comment Mandy's mother Audrey made earlier in the episode about how Mary couldn't get a man as attractive as the actor.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Personally, I was just shocked to hear Selleck's name so much on CBS after Blue Bloods' cancellation. All this to say, it's possible that Mary is thinking of Pastor Rob, or she may have a thing for a man with a mustache.
Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year
Watch Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.
Georgie & Mandy's FIrst Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Season 2 is rolling right along, and I'm loving the ride so far. That said, there is a meeting on the way I'd rather not see, mainly because I think it's going to end badly.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.