As Georgie And Mandy Gears Up For Its Season 2 Return, One Star Revealed A Detail That Legitimately Shocked Me

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is returning to the 2025 TV schedule for Season 2, picking up where a Season 1 finale left off, which featured some significant changes. Mandy is working with her ex-boyfriend, and Georgie and Ruben bought the tire shop from Jim. I'm excited to see where it goes, and apparently so are the stars, as one of them recently revealed something that legitimately shocks me.

Jessie Prez and Montana Jordan spoke to US Weekly about the new season, but couldn't go into much detail about what's ahead for Season 2. Prez doesn't want to know when the big split between Georgie and Mandy is coming, but he added that he also legitimately doesn't know:

I don’t want to know when [Georgie and Mandy] break up yet. I prefer to be surprised. It’s interesting, when we get the scripts, we usually get the scripts the night before. We never know what’s happening.

Sure, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is only in Season 2, but I'm shocked by how little the actors know about the episodes ahead. I want to think they're aware of where their character arcs are headed, when Iain Armitage might return as Sheldon, and of course, the reason Georgie and Mandy separate.

As wild as it sounds that the actors of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage don't get the scripts until the night before shooting episodes, Montana Jordan clarified there's a reason for that. While it doesn't fully explain the cast being in the dark about large plot details, it does explain why they don't receive the scripts until the night before they're on the set:

The reason for that is because the scripts change every day. They don’t want us to memorize one version of the script. It changes every day.

The fact that the scripts are changing in the series every day isn't incredibly surprising for a sitcom like Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. While Jordan didn't go into details, I would imagine it's probably small changes like a joke being tweaked, or a small line change, rather than some sweeping re-write that reshapes the entire episode.

Whatever is in store for Season 2 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, I'm fully invested. I'm excited for more unexpected celebrity cameos, returns from beloved characters from Young Sheldon, and, of course, to know where everyone's story is headed.

I'm also eager to see if Georgie and Mandy do split by the end of Season 2, or if that's again being saved for another season down the road. I've speculated that the title Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage implies that there could be a reconciliation, and they'll get back together after an initial split. The Big Bang Theory established that he had two ex-wives, though the title specifying it is their "first" marriage opens up the possibility they could get remarried at some point as well.

Tune in for the Season 2 premiere of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on CBS, Thursday, October 16th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. I can't wait to see if Sheldon will return to Medford for a holiday episode, but I guess I should prepare to wait a bit longer before any news like that is made available.