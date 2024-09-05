Ghosts Season 4 Will Include Thor's Son And The Fransbys. Now, I Have A Big Hope For The Role They'll Play In Upcoming Episodes

When Ghosts Season 4 premieres on the 2024 TV schedule , you better believe we’re going to get a season that’s jam-packed with new and old characters, fun reveals and ghost hijinks. So, far we’ve learned that we might find out how Sas died , Jay might see the ghosts, and we know who is playing Isaac’s kidnapper, Patience. On top of all that, it’s also been confirmed that The Farnsbys and Bjorn will be returning as Sam and Jay's neighbors and Thor’s son, respectively. And while that might not seem like the biggest news, it gives me a big hope about what’s to come.

Thor’s Son Bjorn And The Farnsbys Are Returning For Season 4

While there isn’t a direct quote, the showrunners of Ghosts, Joe Port and Joe Wiseman told TV Line that Sam and Jay’s neighbors The Farnsbys, and the ghost Bjorn, Thor’s son who lives in the neighbors’ house, will be seen this season, which is exciting news.

There are lots of silly side characters in this show. However, some of the most interesting ones who I’d love to see more of live in the house next door to Sam and Jay’s manor.

Kathryn Greenwood’s Margaret and Mark Linn-Baker’s Henry have appeared in three episodes so far, and we didn’t see them at all in Season 3 – however, it’s worth noting that that season was shortened because of the writers' and actors' strikes. Historically, they have never gotten along with Sam and Jay, and I’m excited to see their little tiffs back on screen.

Then, in Season 2, Episode 6 one of the Farnsbys' ghosts, Bjorn (Christian Jadah) was introduced, and it was revealed that he’s Thor’s son. In that episode, he connected with his father by yelling at him through an upstairs window, and they created a sweet bond through it. He returned for one other episode in Season 2. However, since then, we haven’t seen him.

So, while they are by no means main characters in the Ghosts cast , they are fun ones. Personally, I can’t wait to see them return, especially because the potential for the world to expand is so great if we do get more stories involving them.

The Big Hope I Have For The Farnsbys And Bjorn

OK, so, at the end of last season, there were multiple ways the ghosts' world expanded. Between Pete’s new ghost power that allows him to leave the property and the casting of Patience , who is the Puritan ghost who kidnapped Isaac and dragged him into the dirt, we know Season 4 will explore new areas around the manor.

I’m hopeful that with the confirmation that the Farnsbys and Bjorn are coming back, we’ll get to see the inside of their house and potentially more new ghosts.

Think about it, with Pete’s new ghost power, he could go into the neighbors’ house, explore and see the spirits who live there, and that could open so many doors for the show.

For the most part, the series stays in Sam and Jay’s home, because the ghosts can't leave. However, now that it’s not just Sam who can exit the house and see the ghosts, I think it’d be so fun to go inside the home next door to see all the silly goofy stuff that’s happening there.

Not only could this include scenes with Bjorn that would help him grow his relationship with Thor, but it would also introduce us to a whole new cast of ghosts. There are so many spirits on Pete’s home property, so think about just how many there are next door. It makes the opportunities for the show endless and so much fun, and I desperately hope that the Farnsbys and Bjorn’s returns help facilitate that.