Ghosts' Utkarsh Ambudkar Said Fans 'Wouldn't Be Able To Guess' Hetty's 'Wild' Ghost Power, But I Have Ideas

Considering many of the spirits in Woodstone Manor have lived there for hundreds of years, it’s not surprising that we have so many outstanding questions about the ghosts on Ghosts . Now, the one at the top of my mind has to do with Hetty’s ghost power, and it sounds like we will get to learn about it semi-soon! However, according to Utkarsh Ambudkar, there’s no way we’ll guess what it is.

Nevertheless, in the spirit of trying and Ghosts Season 4 returning to the 2025 TV schedule , I’m going to try.

Utkarsh Ambudkar Says We’ll Never Guess Hetty’s Ghost Power

The wait for Hetty’s power has been long, and I assume when it eventually reveals itself, it’ll be epic. When it comes to other powers we’ve had to wait for – namely Sass’s ability to infiltrate dreams and Pete’s ability to leave the grounds – they’ve been ultra-powerful and deeply cool. Sam actress Rose McIver told TV Line that we’re in for something special with Hetty's too, as she called her power “one of the more impressive” ones as well as “top tier.”

Then, her on-screen husband took things up a notch, saying:

You wouldn’t be able to guess what it is. It’s wild, and the reason why it manifests is even wilder. It’s insane what the writers are doing this season. It’s really funny.

Well, those are some big words coming from the Jay actor, and I’m positive he’s right. With each ghost power, death and detail revealed, it feels like this show gets more creative.

So, with that in mind, here are a few of my ideas for Hetty’s potential ghost power.

I Have A Few Ideas About What Hetty’s Ghost Power Could Be

So, here’s the thing, I might have guesses about Hetty’s ghost power, but I really have no idea what it could be. If I’ve learned anything from Ghosts, it’s to expect the unexpected. However, considering what we know about this gal, I’ve come up with a few ideas of what her power might be based on who she is and what she cares about.

She Can Send Other Ghosts To Other Realms Of Existence

Now, this one is a popular theory. In Season 1’s episode “The Vault,” it seemed like Hetty could send other ghosts to hell. She told her dead husband Elias to go to hell, and to hell, he went (although he keeps escaping…). However, when she tried to do that to Trevor, it didn’t work. That doesn’t mean much though, it’s certainly possible that Hetty’s power is telling people which realm of existence to pass onto, and I just know she would revel in an ability like that.

She Can Demand Beings To Do What She Wishes

Hetty loves to lead and be in control, and a power like this could highlight that fact. Maybe, her power is if she demands someone do something, they must do it. Maybe, we could connect this to Elias, as her demand sent him to hell. So, rather than sending beings to the good or bad place, she's simply telling them what to do instead.

I could totally see her bossing people around with this power. Plus, as Ambudkar teased, her power reveals itself in a wild way, and what if she accidentally forced someone to do something ridiculous? That has the potential to be wild...

She Can Read Minds

Listen, my girl Hetty loves to gossip, and this would be the ultimate power for her to have. McIver teased that her power is “top tier” and “more impressive” than many of the others. It’s hard to think of something more powerful than Pete’s ability to leave the property or Sass’s dream infiltration. However, mind reading could certainly beat out both of them.

But, I imagine that if this is her power, there will be a fun catch or caveat – a la Trevor can only move physical objects at a very slow pace. So, that’s where the creativity and wild nature of the power could come from.

Considering the ultra-creative storyline from the Christmas episodes that allowed Jay to actually see the ghosts and wild established ghost powers, like Issac’s farting ability, I imagine that Hetty’s power will reveal itself in an unexpected and unpredictable manner.

I never doubt this show’s ability to shock, and Ambudkar's comments about Hetty’s ability certainly have me on the edge of my seat as I try to figure out what her power is. Plus, it’s fun to try and guess, even though the Jay actor is sure fans are wrong, because what if…by some miracle…one of these is actually right…