Of Course, Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy Cravings Are Like The Healthiest Meals Ever

Over two years after her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is charting a new path for herself in both her professional and personal lives. When it comes to the latter, she’s in a relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, and it was reported over a week ago that Bündchen is pregnant with their first child. The model and philanthropist herself has yet to comment on her pregnancy but, all the while, insiders have been dropping claims, and the latest have to do with her diet, which is of course, apparently still filled with the healthiest meals.

It’s not out of the ordinary for women to have certain cravings when they’re expecting. Sometimes those desired meals could include a multitude of wild, culinary combinations. However, if an insider for DailyMail is to be believed, Gisele Bündchen is keeping it relatively healthy, with banana smoothies for breakfast and pesto chicken lettuce wraps for lunch. This information should be taken with a grain of salt right now but, in fairness, this would track for the socialite, who’s known for eating healthy and encouraging others to do the same.

Apparently, though, the lifestyle guru – who’s done a bit of modeling again as of late – is eating more than what was mentioned above. The source also said that she’s enjoying some dishes inspired by her Brazilian roots. And based on the food that the unnamed person described to the news outlet, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is eating good:

She is craving a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens. So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids. A lot of people don't know this about Gisele, but she is a great cook, she does it with ease and her meals are incredible. She uses a lot of fresh vegetables with spices.

The 44-year-old humanitarian’s kids aren’t the only people who’ve benefited from her Brazilian-style cooking. It would seem that her former spouse and ex-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio did as well:

Tom and Leo loved it when she brought home fresh ingredients and whipped up her Brazilian dishes. It is a big part of her overall charm, that she is quite domestic in many ways. She is always the chef in her relationships. Now she is cooking for Joaquim.

More on Gisele Bündchen (Image credit: ABC News) Bella Hadid Wore The Same Look As Gisele Bündchen In The '90s, And It's A Throwback I Can Get Behind

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente reportedly began dating in June 2023, with their romance drawing a lot of attention in the aftermath of the former’s split from Tom Brady. News of the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy broke at the end of October around which point it was reported that Bündchen told Brady and their two kids – Benjamin Rein (14) and Vivian Lake (11) – before the news was leaked. It’s also been said that Bündchen tried to keep her pregnancy a secret for as long as she could, but it apparently became a challenge.

Since she and Tom Brady (quickly) wrapped up their divorce , Gisele Bündchen has co-parenting with her ex. She’s also been “working on” herself while occasionally being candid with her social media followers about the “trials” she’s experienced in her life . And, of course, she’s continued to gush about healthy eating and living on social media. Here’s hoping that her pregnancy commences smoothly and that she’s able to enjoy some good food throughout.