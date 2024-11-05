Gisele Bündchen Was Keeping Her Pregnancy Secret As Long As She Could, But It Was 'Starting To Be A Challenge'

There was some concern after all the brutal jokes spewed at The Roast of Tom Brady that the comedy special had wreaked havoc on Gisele Bündchen’s relationship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. While the comedy special garnered plenty of unwanted attention for the football icon’s ex-wife and her beau when it aired on the 2024 Netflix schedule , all seems to be going well now, as it was learned recently that she is expecting her third child — her first with Valente. The model reportedly kept her pregnancy a secret, sources say, but it was “starting to be a challenge.”

Gisele Bündchen was pictured on vacation with Joaquim Valente shortly after her relationship with Tom Brady ended in late 2022, and by June 2023 the couple had gone public. Now that the news of their impending bundle of joy is out, they are reportedly “excited to embrace this new chapter openly,” a source told People , saying:

[Gisele Bündchen has] received many positive messages and congratulations. [While she] wanted to keep it private for as long as she could, doing so was starting to be a challenge.

That is how it goes with pregnancies, because that baby bump tends to get harder and harder to hide as the weeks pass. And apparently it’s been quite a few weeks that the couple has been sitting on their happy news. The insider reports that Gisele Bündchen is several months along and “feels good” as she continues to exercise, do Pilates and — as always — take care of herself by eating healthy and meditating.

Just because the news is out, however, doesn’t mean we’ll all be getting a front-row seat to the pregnancy. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has yet to post anything on Instagram that would indicate how far along she is — though it’s believed she’s about halfway through — and she and Joaquim Valente have allegedly chosen to wait until the baby is born to learn its sex. Their focus instead is on Gisele Bündchen’s two children and bringing the new addition into a happy home. The insider said:

[They] are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.

Gisele Bündchen shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Tom Brady, who she was married to for 13 years. While she kept her big news a secret from the general public, she allegedly did not do the same for her ex-husband, as the ex-quarterback was reportedly informed of the pregnancy before the headlines started to hit the trades. Benjamin and Vivian were also told well in advance, sources said.

The jiu-jitsu boyfriend and Gisele Bündchen were the source of several jokes aimed at Tom Brady during his Netflix roast — easily one of the funniest and most binge-worthy Netflix offerings . While it clearly didn’t hurt the couple in the long run, the roast had a lingering impact on the family as a whole, sources said, with the supermodel supposedly furious that her ex “sold out his family for an easy paycheck.” Brady admitted afterward that he wouldn’t do the roast again after seeing how his children were affected.

Everyone seems to have moved on since then, and hopefully the joy over the impending baby is enough to stamp out any remaining negativity.