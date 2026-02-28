Jonathan Scott Knows He's 'Dating Up' With Zooey Deschanel, Has A Message For Fans Who Keep Reminding Him

There are some celebrity couples that go together like peanut butter and jelly and others that society dubs as a bit more of a mismatch. While we’re used to seeing Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel together now, there was a distinct period of time when the New Girl a-lister felt like she came from a totally different sphere than Scott. Well, as it turns out, the HGTV star knows he’s “dating up” with Deschanel, and he has a message for all you fans who continually like to point it out to him.

February is the month of love, and the actor and reality renovator took a moment to reflect on their respective social media accounts. Her post was short and simple , but his took a bit of a shot at the fans who are apparently always calling him out for “dating up.” He made sure to use some emojis to keep it lighthearted, but it does feel like there’s a bit of a sting there.

A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott) A photo posted by on

Honestly, I’m a little surprised his qualm was with fans calling him out for dating up and not the fans who are continuously asking when he and Deschanel will officially tie the knot. The two have blended their lives together, and moved together into their “dream home” in Los Angeles. While she has a ring on her finger following the major life moves, it’s still just an engagement ring, prompting a lot of fan chatter.

In fact, the top query from a fan on the post was this: “When are you 2 finally going to do it? Lol it seems like you have been engaged forever.”

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott do feel like an unlikely pair, simply because they aren’t the type of people whom you would expect to have ever crossed paths in Hollywood. She’s been a movie star and no. 1 on the call sheet in the sitcom world whereas he works a ton with his brother Drew Scott on various Property Bros. projects.

They actually can thank James Corden for their meet cute, having starred together during an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” after her divorce from movie producer Jacob Pechenik . That was seven years ago, now, and about 2.5 years since the couple announced their engagement . Scott's even been honest about the couple "having fun" and basically making no progress on a wedding before.

They’ve faced some challenges during this time, too, as Deschanel notably lost her childhood home in the Pacific Palisades fire in 2025.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, they haven't made tying the knot official, yet, and when they do so, Scott's already been clear it won't be public. However, they seem happy, regardless. So, maybe next Valentine's Day, you HGTV fans should give them more of the benefit of the doubt! Unlikely couples can make the best couples... sometimes.