Grey's Anatomy: Did Teddy Just Ruin Link's Chances Of A Relationship With Jo?

Spoiler alert: This story talks about Grey’s Anatomy’s October 27 episode “Haunted,” so proceed with caution if you’re not caught up.

Grey’s Anatomy celebrated Halloween in its latest episode, “Haunted,” and what was scarier than the interns doing their trauma training on real dead bodies? The fact that Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt were running around dishing relationship advice out to other doctors. Despite the fact that they seem to have rekindled their physical relationship, Teddy and Owen are in a bad place , and she may have inadvertently killed a couple that many fans have been wanting to see together , when she threw proverbial cold water on Link when he opened up about being “crazy about Jo.”

After lots of awkwardness and sitcom-esque misunderstandings between Jo and Link in Season 18, the first handful of episodes this season have seen the BFFs thriving as they live and co-parent together. The spark definitely seems to still be there between them, and it looked like Link (Chris Carmack) was ready to try to advance things again , before Teddy got to him with a whole speech about ruining each other's lives. Upon Link’s admission that he was afraid he’d blown his chances with Jo (Camilla Luddington), Teddy told him:

It’s for the best. Just keep sleeping with other women till those feelings pass. I’m serious. Owen and I were best friends. I mean, I would have been the person he would have called for advice when he ruined his life, and now we’re married, so when he ruins his life, he also ruins mine, and there’s nothing like ruining each other’s lives to ruin a friendship.

Wow, isn't love beautiful? While it’s true that Owen (Kevin McKidd) has often been one of Grey’s Anatomy ’s worst love interests , Teddy (Kim Raver) is not allowing for the possibility that Link would not make the same mistakes that Owen did — which included breaking the law, forcing his family to go on the lam and then spending all their money on a lawyer to keep him out of jail. This speech somehow negated (in Link’s eyes, at least) all of the sweet moments he’d shared with Jo recently.

With Halloween being Link’s cancer-versary, he asked Jo to celebrate with him with dinner and a foot rub, but she couldn’t because of work. As always seems to happen, Link ended up working as well, when he was standing by Jo when a teenager jumped off of an ambulance, thinking he could fly. Link was super concerned about Jo’s injured wrist, and she thanked him for worrying about her. She then gave him a bag of “the good” Halloween candy, remarking that she’d already thrown out all of the stuff with raisins. I mean, if that’s not love …