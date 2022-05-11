Why Grey's Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Is Pumped For Jo To Have A 'Fresh Love Journey' After Alex

Jo Wilson has not always been lucky in love on Grey’s Anatomy, particularly when it comes to how Alex Karev so callously up and left her — with nothing but a note. The surgeon have remained joyful in her career and with her daughter Luna despite it all, but things in the romance department might actually be looking up for Camilla Luddington’s character. Skylar Astin joined the Grey’s Anatomy universe as Todd Eames, who waltzed through the doors of Grey Sloan and formed an instant connection with the resident on his sister’s medical team. And fans shouldn't expect to see Jo pining for any former loves in the near future.

There were a lot of opinions about the way Justin Chambers abruptly left the show after 15 years . Alex left to take care of his mom in Iowa, and he just never came back, with Grey’s Anatomy giving his character closure by explaining via letters left to Jo and Meredith that he'd reunited with Izzie and their children, whom he didn’t know existed. Fans were absolutely livid at the time, and now two seasons later, Camilla Luddington told People she’s ready for Jo to move forward when asked about a potential rekindling with Alex.

I feel like [Alex] left in such a bad way. Like, how could you explain that letter? I feel like Jo has taken time to heal and move on. So I'm ready for that fresh love journey.

Grey’s Anatomy viewers are ready to witness that journey as well. After Alex left, Jo entered into a casual situation with Jackson Avery before his Season 17 exit from the show. (Hopefully nothing awkward goes down between the two of them when Jackson and April return for the Season 18 finale !) Then, in a strange Friends -like twist , Jo realized she had more-than-friendly feelings for her BFF Link. However, after they slept together, she realized how strong her feelings were for him, while he seemed to be fine with keeping things as they were, so she broke it off.

Things aren’t totally back to normal with Link yet — understandable, since she kicked him out of her apartment, and he continues to come to terms with Amelia finding a hot new romance — but Jo seems to definitely be on the mend since she’s started seeing Todd. Camilla Luddington said she likes the direction her character’s story is going, too:

She's dating a great guy now in Skylar Astin. I love working with him. So I'm excited for the storylines [Jo] has right now.

In the latest episode, “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” Todd helped Jo figure out how to handle a work problem, as Bailey asked Jo to leave her new specialty to help out in general surgery again (his solution: do both). Link wasn’t thrilled to see Jo starting a new relationship, but he did seem satisfied that Todd appeared to have her best interests in mind, so we’ll have to see if there’s a third side left to this love triangle .