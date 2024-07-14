The Sweet Ways Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Been Supporting Wife Hailey Bieber During Her Pregnancy

Justin Bieber is counting down the days to when he will become a father, after he and Hailey Bieber announced in May that they’re expecting their first child together with an artsy video that showed the couple renewing their vows. Until the little bundle of joy arrives, though, it sounds like the pop star is doing probably the best thing he can do to prepare — taking care of his wife. An insider dropped details on how Justin has been supporting Hailey during her pregnancy, and it is incredibly sweet.

Hailey Bieber was reportedly a little over six months pregnant when they posted their vow renewal video, which showed off her prominent baby bump. That means the big day is fast-approaching, and while Baby Biebs continues to grow inside Hailey, sources say Justin is doing everything to make her feel special and as comfortable as possible. The insider told ET :

Justin has been doing little things to take care of Hailey whether it's satisfying her pregnancy cravings, massaging her feet, or treating her to nice dinners. He's at her beck and call and the sky is the limit. Whatever she needs, he’s sure to get.

I love that Hailey Bieber is getting the pampered treatment from her husband, who she married in 2018 , and I’m sure those foot rubs and the yummy food are very much appreciated.

The source said this has been a very sacred time for the couple, who have been leaning on their inner circle, attending church and spending time with family. It sounds like they’re super excited to welcome their new addition, as the insider said:

Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date. They can't wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before. They know that this was their destiny and that this chapter was what was in store for them and their partnership was meant to be.

We don’t know exactly when to expect the new baby, but if it’s true that Hailey Bieber was six months along in May, that could mean her due date is in August. She hasn’t commented on that specifically, but fans do think she might have dropped a hint at Baby Bieber’s name and sex . On a social media post showing off her cherry blossom manicure, many took the caption to mean she and Justin Bieber might be expecting a girl and have plans to name her Blossom.

Either way, it’s safe to say that when the day comes, Hailey will be bringing just one new life into the world — a fact that Justin Bieber’s mom had to clear up after excitedly posting that she was going to have the “CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” She later clarified that it was “not twins” and one was enough for now.

It sounds like a very exciting time for the Biebers, and Justin seems to be fulfilling his job as expectant father by making sure Hailey is thoroughly pampered.