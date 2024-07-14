The Sweet Ways Justin Bieber Has Reportedly Been Supporting Wife Hailey Bieber During Her Pregnancy
Waiting for Baby Biebs!
Justin Bieber is counting down the days to when he will become a father, after he and Hailey Bieber announced in May that they’re expecting their first child together with an artsy video that showed the couple renewing their vows. Until the little bundle of joy arrives, though, it sounds like the pop star is doing probably the best thing he can do to prepare — taking care of his wife. An insider dropped details on how Justin has been supporting Hailey during her pregnancy, and it is incredibly sweet.
Hailey Bieber was reportedly a little over six months pregnant when they posted their vow renewal video, which showed off her prominent baby bump. That means the big day is fast-approaching, and while Baby Biebs continues to grow inside Hailey, sources say Justin is doing everything to make her feel special and as comfortable as possible. The insider told ET:
I love that Hailey Bieber is getting the pampered treatment from her husband, who she married in 2018, and I’m sure those foot rubs and the yummy food are very much appreciated.
The source said this has been a very sacred time for the couple, who have been leaning on their inner circle, attending church and spending time with family. It sounds like they’re super excited to welcome their new addition, as the insider said:
We don’t know exactly when to expect the new baby, but if it’s true that Hailey Bieber was six months along in May, that could mean her due date is in August. She hasn’t commented on that specifically, but fans do think she might have dropped a hint at Baby Bieber’s name and sex. On a social media post showing off her cherry blossom manicure, many took the caption to mean she and Justin Bieber might be expecting a girl and have plans to name her Blossom.
Either way, it’s safe to say that when the day comes, Hailey will be bringing just one new life into the world — a fact that Justin Bieber’s mom had to clear up after excitedly posting that she was going to have the “CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!” She later clarified that it was “not twins” and one was enough for now.
It sounds like a very exciting time for the Biebers, and Justin seems to be fulfilling his job as expectant father by making sure Hailey is thoroughly pampered.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.