Lacey Chabert On Reuniting With Party Of Five Co-Star For Hallmark Christmas Movie And How She Felt When Filming Ended

Lacey Chabert is continuing her reign on Hallmark this holiday season. The Mean Girls actress has a doubleheader on the Countdown to Christmas lineup, and one of those movies reunited her with a Party of Five co-star. Chabert’s former on-screen brother Scott Wolf once again played her on-screen brother for A Merry Scottish Christmas, and it was definitely merry. Now, the actress has opened up about the reunion and what it was like.

In A Merry Scottish Christmas, Chabert and Wolf portray estranged siblings Lindsay and Brad Morgan, who travel to Scotland to reunite with their mother for the holidays but instead are greeted with a big family secret. Although it’s been 23 years since their Party of Five days, Chabert assured Women’s World that it’s like nothing has changed between the two:

It was like no time had passed, and he’s just the best.

Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf played Claudia Salinger and Bailey Salinger on all six seasons of the beloved Fox teen drama. A lot has changed since then, but it sounds like their relationship has not. It just goes to show that even TV families are like real families sometimes. No matter how long it’s been since you’ve seen each other, you can still pick things back up right where you left them.

On top of being with Wolf again and also reuniting with frequent Hallmark co-star Will Kemp, they filmed the movie in none other than Scotland. Bringing the Christmas spirit abroad and working with people who have become like your family is pretty special. Add on to the fact that the movie is a family-focused one, which is always important. This is why A Merry Scottish Christmas is so special, as Chabert said:

We wanted to take the audience on a journey. I cried at the end of that movie because I knew it was so special and it meant so much to me. I love these people so much.

A Merry Scottish Christmas isn’t the only special Christmas movie that Lacey Chabert is starring in this holiday season. The actress can also be seen in the sequel to last year’s Haul Out the Holly, Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. The film recently premiered on Hallmark, and it was as festive as ever. Also starring Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Ellen Travolta, and Melissa Peterman, the film sees a house going up for sale in Evergreen Lane, and the new neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, meaning that the competition is intense.

Hopefully, this won’t be the last time Wolf and Chabert team up for a project because it’s clear that their chemistry is still there. In the meantime, A Merry Scottish Christmas is part of the 2023 Christmas movie lineup, and there will likely be plenty of chances to watch it on Hallmark this month. There are also a lot of other upcoming Hallmark movies to look forward to. Party of Five can currently be streamed for free on The CW app if you ever need to look back at their initial brother-sister bond.