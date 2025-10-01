Here Me Out: Task Season 2 Would Be Great, But There's A Crossover I Already Want Even More

I’ve enjoyed many shows released amid the 2025 TV schedule and, as the year winds down, I have a new favorite. HBO recently debuted Task, a miniseries that sees Mark Ruffalo playing the head of a task force investigating a string of robberies at drug dens in the Philadelphia area. The show is created by writer/producer Brad Ingelsby and, thus far, I've been captivated by it. I’d already love to see a second season, but hear me out on a crossover I want even more.

There’s An Excellent HBO Series I’d Love To See Task Crossover With

Brad Ingelsby fans may know where I’m going with this. A few years ago, Ingelsby produced another little limited series known as Mare of Easttown. Starring Kate Winslet as the titular Mare, the seven-episode series focuses on a police detective investigating the death of a teen mother. The show garnered critical acclaim, including several 2021 Emmy nominations, some of which translated into wins for Winslet and co-stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson.

I’ve been hoping for a second season of Mare for the last several years, but after seeing Task, I’d love nothing more than to see a crossover, and one would make sense for a few reasons. For one, both series are set in different parts of Pennsylvania (if characters’ distinct accents didn’t make that clear). The shows also give off the same bleak and lived-in vibes. And, of course, law-related drama permeates these limited series, so it’d be easy to tie them together narratively.

What also makes a mashup appealing is the notion of seeing Kate Winslet’s Marianne "Mare" Sheehan and Mark Ruffalo’s Tom Brandis sharing the screen. Both are dedicated protectors of the law and have very different ways of handling business. (On top of that, they can also be hot messes.) Brandis and Sheehan would no doubt clash at times, but given how skilled they are, they’d certainly solve any crime put before them. And, on a basic level, who wouldn’t want to watch a show starring Ruffalo and Winslet?

What Are The Chances Of A Task/Mare Of Easttown Crossover Actually Happening?

Believe me when I say I’m fully aware of the fact that the odds of seeing the main players from Mare’s cast cross paths with Task’s characters seem slim. However, I’m optimistic because Brad Ingelsby isn’t scoffing at the idea of such cross-pollination amongst his shows. Ingelsby spoke to THR about the possibility of Mare and Tom meeting and, while he “[doesn’t] have a story in mind that’s a crossover,” he does “love the idea of their worlds intersecting.”

All of that aside, there are still fans just waiting to see another season of Mare of Easttown, and some notable individuals have weighed in on the possibility. In 2021, Kate Winslet revealed that some Season 2 ideas had been discussed, but she wasn’t sure if she could conjure up the emotional energy to step into Mare’s shoes again. Also, Casey Bloys shared somewhat optimistic thoughts on more Mare in 2022, and, while he didn’t commit to anything at the time, he appeared open if there was a story and everyone’s schedules aligned.

Considering Brad Ingelsby’s track record of not dwelling on past work, I imagine there’s a firm chance he’s not thinking about a second season of Task right now. I still say anything is possible, though, and, while it might be foolish, I’m going to hold onto my hope that Tom Brandis and Mare will one day end up grabbing a cup of coffee in the same Wawa.

Check out Mare of Easttown in its entirety now using an HBO Max subscription. Also, new episodes of Task air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and are also available to watch on the aforementioned streamer at that same time.