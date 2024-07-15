'Such A Sweetheart': Heidi Klum Reacts To AGT Co-Host Sofía Vergara's New Romance One Year After Divorce

Sofía Vergara was really telling the truth when she talked about the past year bringing both bad things and good things . After announcing last July that her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello was ending , the Modern Family alum has found love again. What’s more, it seems orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman has won the approval of at least one of Vergara’s America’s Got Talent co-hosts. Heidi Klum opened up about her friend’s new romance, calling Saliman “such a sweetheart.”

Heidi Klum told ET that she recently attended a party for Sofía Vergara to celebrate the actress’ 52nd birthday. After eating some reportedly delicious cake and taking photos with the birthday girl and her doctor boyfriend, Klum explained why Justin Saliman might have been the reason that the party had to end somewhat early. She said:

He's such a sweetheart. Unfortunately we couldn't party super late because he had an operation at 7 o'clock in the morning. He's a doctor, he's very busy, he's helping people, so it's all good.

Well I suppose the surgeon had a pretty good excuse for not hosting a full-on rager for Sofía Vergara, and it sounds like Heidi Klum and the other guests were more than happy to accommodate him. In fact, the supermodel had nothing but nice things to say about Justin Saliman, particularly because of how happy Vergara is with her new partner. Klum continued:

I want everyone to be happy at the end of the day. You want to walk through life with someone by your side, because what is it if you have all these beautiful things and you travel to the most gorgeous places or whatever it is or even being at home doing dinner together. You want to do that with a person. I'm very happy for her.

I guess this means that their fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel can stand down from being Sofía Vergara’s matchmaker . A month after the Griselda star announced her split from Joe Manganiello, Mandel joked on AGT that Vergara was “in the market” for a new man. Some people thought it was too soon for the Deal or No Deal host to involve himself in that way, but Vergara seemed to be highly amused, laughing as she raised her arms proudly.

Sofía Vergara has definitely shown a sense of humor during what had to have been a difficult divorce. When discussing her tattoos during an interview on The Talk, she joked that the “J” she’d gotten inked on her wrist for Joe Manganiello had been “recycled” and now was for Justin Saliman.

Divorces are not easy things to go through, but in this case it sounds like both parties have come out happy on the other side. Joe Manganiello, for his part, has moved on as well, going public with girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor in February.

