How Sofía Vergara Reportedly Feels About Joe Manganiello Having A New Girlfriend

Sofía Vergara has had a mix of good and bad things happening to her in 2023. She was fortunate to have landed a lead role in the Netflix new release Griselda. However, she and then-husband Joe Manganiello announced plans to divorce after seven years of marriage. After Manganiello has started dating someone new, here’s how the America’s Got Talent judge reportedly feels about it.

After Joe Manganiello proposed to Sofía Vergara on Christmas Eve in 2014, they got married on November 21, 2015. But as the pair have been separated since last summer with plans to divorce, and Manganiello has started dating actress Caitlin O’Connor. An inside source spoke to ET about how the Modern Family actress has reportedly felt seeing her ex-husband move on.

His relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her. [Manganiello and O’Connor] are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going.

It appears that Sofía Vergara isn’t bothered seeing her ex-husband date again. After all, the real reason for their split was a common problem married couples go through. With Vergara being four years older than the True Bloods actor, they disagreed with each other about having kids together . Considering the Colombian-American actress has a son in his 30s, she said she’d be old enough to be a grandmother if she were to be a new mother now. If the 51-year-old were to have another set of kids, she said they would have to be step-children from a new man. If two people want different things, it looks like they made the right call splitting up so they both can move on romantically with people who want what they want.

How the Golden Globe nominee allegedly felt about her divorce from Joe Manganiello was that even though her marriage didn’t work out, she’s still happy with her life right now. The same ET source continued to report about Sofía Vergara’s “new chapter” in her life and the excitement of what’s to come.

[Vergara] is relieved to be in control of her life and is excited about what the future holds in her personal and professional life. She has been surrounding herself with friends and family and feeling very proud about the projects she’s working on. She’s in a great headspace all around.

Vergara is clearly a strong woman to still find excitement and fun in her life despite her ongoing divorce. In fact, the Chasing Papi actress has said how “lucky” she was to be having so much fun since the split being asked by her friends to attend a number of concerts with them. The Emmy nominee reportedly also has a new romance of her own with Dr. Justin Saliman, a sports medicine-focused orthopedic surgeon. However, a different source has said the two are allegedly just taking things slow right now.