TikTok DJs Are Remixing The ‘Worst Christmas Song Of All Time’ Ahead Of The Holidays And I Approve

When it comes to the holidays, people love their traditions. They like to watch the best Christmas movies over and over again, though there are always some exceptions. Some filmsare just unbearable to watch over and over, despite being popular, and the same applies to beloved holiday music. Many of us have those tunes we hate but, fortunately, DJs on TikTok have remixed one of the worst Christmas songs of all time to make it more palatable for December, which I love.

In truth, I'm a fan of Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" and don't mind hearing it on the radio nonstop in between holiday shopping. That said, I've heard time and time again how many people hate it, so they'll be happy to hear a lot of DJs are mixing it with hip-hop songs and improving its quality drastically if you're a fan of the genre. Take this one, for example, that adds GloRilla and Sexyy Red's "Watchu Kno About Me":

What a remix! And, after hearing it, I'd hardly believe it was originally written by a guy who once (allegedly) mailed baby poop to a critic. Of course, it's not exactly the type of family friendly Christmas song like the original is but more like something a person would expect to hear in Bad Santa or some other raunchy holiday movie.

Of course, remixes of Paul McCartney's Christmas song very likely won't be featured in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles film. However, that's fine, because TikTok has that space covered with other options for those digging the rap remixes. Personally, I'm a big fan of this one, which mashes it up with Soulja Boy's "Donk":

That one is going to appeal to a more Millennial crowd, perhaps the type that will watch Home Alone a hundred times and still find something new to love. That's not a knock on anyone at all, as I love that movie so much I went and saw a special screening hosted by Macaulay Culkin!

Speaking of Millennials, I never realized I needed a proper Christmas song by Nicki Minaj until now. This mashup gave me just what I needed and just on the heels of her defending pop star Britney Spears from recent criticisms:

It's music to my ears. I'm always on the hunt for new stuff to enjoy during the holidays, and it may take a few more attempts. However, I think TikTok is onto something with these mashups. I think if we can get just a couple more versions up on the web, we can make a definitive ruling what the official remix of "Wonderful Christmastime" should be. I also just want to say I hope this leads to more Christmas rap songs, but that's a longer rant for another time.

December isn't that far off, so be sure to stick with CinemaBlend as we revisit the Christmas classics and talk about other great things happening over the holiday season. After all, winter is always a good time to enjoy movies and TV, especially shows you may have missed earlier in the year.