HGTV’s Christina Finally Clarified What Really Happened With Her Name Changing: ‘Do You Go By El Moussa, Hall, Haack Or Anstead?’

Anybody who’s watched HGTV even semi-regularly is familiar with Christina from shows like Flip or Flop, Christina on the Coast and even her new offering on the 2025 TV schedule , The Flip Off. However, it’s been somewhat confusing over the years trying to keep track of her last name. The house-flipper who has used her maiden name Haack as well as her husbands’ surnames — El Moussa, Anstead and Hall — has finally brought some clarity to this ever-changing name game.

Christina is currently starring on The Flip Off (available to stream with a Max subscription ) with her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae. Josh Hall was supposed to team up with his wife Christina in competition against the El Moussas, but as is shown in the premiere episode, the relationship ended and the Halls filed for divorce . This prompted Tarek to hilariously question how his ex-wife would now like to be identified during a recent interview with ET . The exchange went something like this:

Tarek: Do you go by El Moussa, Hall, Haack or Anstead?

Do you go by El Moussa, Hall, Haack or Anstead? Christina: Haack.

Haack. Tarek: OK, so you’re back to the original.

OK, so you’re back to the original. Christina: I haven’t been a Haack since ‘08! It’s back to stay.

I haven’t been a Haack since ‘08! It’s back to stay. Tarek: OK, we’ll see.

Some things will never change, and the bickering banter between Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa is as dependable as anything. In response to El Moussa’s reluctance to believe the change back to her maiden name was permanent, Haack protested:

I changed it at the Social Security office. Do you know how much work that is?

I mean, she’s got a point. If a government office is involved, she definitely means business.

It sounds like this might be the first time Christina Haack legally changed her name since her first marriage. Haack revealed on The Flip Off that Josh Hall was not thrilled that she still went by her first ex-husband’s name when they met, before she quietly changed her last name to Hall on social media. She said:

When I met Josh, my name was still Christina El Moussa on everything. Josh did not like that, and he was all about me becoming a Hall.

We witnessed a bit of that ahead of the new show — which has since decided to proceed without Josh Hall — when Christina’s husband told her not to get confused about what her last name was, reminding her, “You’re a Hall now,” before saying that she was “pissing [him] off.”

In addition to her maiden name, Tarek’s name and Josh’s when she was married to them, Christina also took Ant Anstead’s last name for the two years they were married.

My thanks go out to Tarek for asking the hard questions and getting to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Christina’s last name. She may be partnerless in the competition, but fans were not sad to see Josh Hall go , and it’s actually been really nice to see the love the El Moussas have for Christina .

If you want to see how the competition plays out between the El Moussas and Christina Haack, tune into new episodes of The Flip Off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on HGTV and streaming the next day on Max.